The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

RCMP search business owned by Calgary United Conservative candidate Peter Singh

Mounties seized a computer hard drive, other electronic devices and a suitcase

RCMP have searched an auto-repair shop owned by a United Conservative Party candidate in Calgary.

Mounties seized a computer hard drive, other electronic devices and a suitcase Thursday night from the Autopro location.

The shop owned by Peter Singh, the UPC candidate for Calgary-East, was closed Friday.

RCMP have not released the nature of the investigation.

In a statement released Friday night, Singh said he has done nothing wrong and accused political opponents of undermining his campaign and the UCP.

“I stand firm on my innocence. I have fully co-operated with the RCMP. The items seized from my business were returned at 9:00 a.m. this morning,” Singh said in the statement on Facebook.

“It is apparent this story is a scare tactic used to create doubt in the voter’s mind by the competition, to hurt my campaign and the United Conservative Party during this crucial time as we very near election day.”

Singh said he remains focused on Tuesday’s election and will not allow the news story to affect the volunteers who have worked for months to help him in Calgary-East.

“This news story has only made my team and I want to fight harder to represent our riding, so our communities are free from such a party that use tactics to scare and make voters fear change.”

Late Friday afternoon, United Conservative Party officials stated the RCMP had not contacted the party or Singh regarding the investigation but had been in contact with Singh’s son.

The office of Alberta’s election commissioner would not comment on whether it is investigating Singh. (CTV Calgary)

The Canadian Press

