Sylvan Lake heads to the polls

The polls are open on Election Day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Election Day is upon us and Albertans are heading to the polls.

The polls opened at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, and in Sylvan Lake there was a line-up waiting to cast their votes, with more residents coming every minute.

Sylvan Lakers can cast their ballots at the NexSource Centre. While Eckville residents can make their voices heard at the Community Centre.

The polls are open across the province until 8 p.m. this evening.

Scrutineers will begin to count the ballots cast on Election Day following the close of the polls at 8 p.m. They will also count the ballots from the advanced polls that were cast in their home riding.

The ballots cast outside their home riding will be be counted centrally starting on April 17 at 1 p.m., and continuing daily until complete. Approximately 223,000 ballots were cast by electors outside of their electoral divisions.

Electors must vote at theirassigned location on Election Day. Voters are reminded to bring their Where-to-Vote cards with them to the polls. If electorsare not registered to vote, identification is required to validate their name and address.