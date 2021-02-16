County of Wetaskiwin’s COVID-19 numbers as of Feb. 15, 2021. Screen grab/www.alberta.ca/stats/covid-19-alberta-statistics.

County of Wetaskiwin’s COVID-19 numbers as of Feb. 15, 2021. Screen grab/www.alberta.ca/stats/covid-19-alberta-statistics.

Less than five active COVID-19 cases remain in the County of Wetaskiwin

Wetaskiwin Hospital also removed from Alberta’s acute care outbreak zone list.

The battle against COVID-19 in the County and City of Wetaskiwin appears to be making a difference as active case numbers continue to drop regularly.

On the Government of Alberta’s COVID-19 aggregate data map under the municipality setting, the County of Wetaskiwin is reporting only two active COVID-19 cases. The County also has 180 recovered cases and one COVID-19 death.

On the same map the City of Wetaskiwin is reporting 16 active cases, 509 recovered cases and four COVID-19 deaths.

The City of Wetaskiwin’s Mandatory Face Coverings Bylaw implemented in 2020 does state that the City must have a threshold of 15 or less active cases for the Bylaw to no longer be active, however, there is still a mandatory province wide masking mandate in effect put forward by the Government of Alberta.

Face coverings are still mandatory in public spaces and in effect across the province.

The Wetaskiwin Hospital and Care Centre has also been removed from the Government of Alberta’s list of COVID-19 acute care outbreak zones.

Other Wetaskiwin facilities removed from the government’s outbreak zone list include:

• Good Shepherd Lutheran Home;

• Peace Hills Lodge;

• Unlimited Potential Community services Lotus House;

• And the Wetaskiwin Hub.

Long-term care facilities Doreen Johnson House and Catholic Services group home remain on the outbreak zone list.

There are currently no outbreaks in any County or City of Wetaskiwin schools.

In their most recent update on Feb. 15, 2021, Maskwacis Health Services reported 18 active cases.


Coronavirus

