Sip and share your way to the ultimate Island getaway!

Submit your cocktail recipe to the Shelter Point Distillery Mixology Contest today

Whether your tastes lean to Shelter Point Distillery’s CanadaOne artisanal vodka, Hand-Foraged Botanical Gin, or its handcrafted single malt whisky, share a recipe for your go-to sip and enter to win an amazing BC prize package!

Of course, if your favourite pour involves Shelter Point’s Sunshine in a Barrel Liqueur, that recipe will be more than welcome too.

Win the ultimate three-day Vancouver Island Getaway

Submit your recipe to the Shelter Point Distillery Mixology Contest for your chance to win the ultimate three-day Vancouver Island Getaway!

Open to all residents of BC and Alberta, the winner will enjoy a stellar West Coast experience, including a flight for four to the Comox Valley, plus a rental car to explore spectacular Vancouver Island during their three-day visit. Alternatively, if choosing to drive to the Comox Valley, they’ll receive BC Ferries passes for four.

Once on the Island, enjoy three nights at Courtenay’s celebrated Old House Hotel and Spa, the ideal jumping-off point for an Island adventure that will include a VIP tour of Shelter Point Distillery in nearby Oyster River, a whale watching excursion and a spectacular helicopter tour over the Valley.

Here’s how to enter to win:

  1. Simply share the name of your favourite beverage
  2. Include the list of ingredients
  3. Add a sentence or two of instruction.

Here are a few of our favourites:

Classic martini

  • 2 1/2 oz. Hand-Foraged Botanical Gin or CanadaOne artisanal vodka,
  • 1/2 oz. dry vermouth
  • Ice
  • Your choice – olives or lime peel twist

Add the first three ingredients into a martini shaker to mix, then add your chosen garnish – olives or lime – and enjoy.

Pear Necessities

From the Shelter Point Distillery comes this delicious creation featuring Shelter Point Cask Strength whisky.

  • 1½ oz Shelter Point Cask Strength whisky
  • ¾ oz Tugwell Creek Solstice Mead
  • ½ oz Xante pear liqueur
  • ½ oz demerara syrup
  • ½ oz lemon juice

Shake a double strain in a large coupe. Serve neat and garnish with a pear fan.

Don’t have your own recipe to call upon? Simply search your favourite cocktail online and share, being sure to include a link to the website where you found it.

Click here to enter the Shelter Point Distillery Mixology Contest. The winner will be drawn in early 2020.

