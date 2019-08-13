VIDEO: Red Deer is home to Alberta’s first locally made craft hard iced tea

Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff Troubled Monk Brewery and Tap Room co-founder Charlie Bredo says Red Deer is now home to Alberta’s first locally made craft hard iced tea.

There’s nothing troubling about Troubled Tea.

Alberta’s first locally made craft hard iced tea is brewing at Red Deer’s Troubled Monk.

Troubled Monk Brewery and Tap Room co-founder Charlie Bredo said the hard iced teas currently available in the market are either made by companies not based in Alberta, or they’re not manufactured in the province.

“This is the first one, made by a local Alberta craft company in Alberta,” said Bredo.

The tea is made using real tea, with a little bit of lemon and lime and will cost consumers between $15 to $17.

“The beauty of this (hard) iced tea is it’s not too sweet,” he explained, adding it has an old-fashioned, clean tea taste to it.

The brewery is passionate about making various craft beverages.

Bredo said the founders and staff started distilling about a year ago, but wanted to explore the opportunity to make craft canned cocktails, as they continue to grow in demand.

The choice to go ahead with hard iced tea was an easy one, given they are popular and familiar to Red Deerians and Albertans.

The brewery will launch the tea at the 2019 Canada Winter Games. By the time spring and summer hits, the hard iced tea will be available in various centres across the province.

Along with the hard iced tea, Red Deerians and visitors will also enjoy the official games beer – a light and easy drinking German-style beer created by the brewery.

Troubled Monk launched the official beer by working alongside the Canada Winter Games committee to determine the style and the label on the can.

The brewery also makes gin, beer, Saskatoon liquer, vodka and craft soda.


