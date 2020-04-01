Black Press Media, Save-On-Foods bring groceries to families and food banks

Heart Soul of the Community contest shares $12,000 across Western Canada

A contest from Black Press Media and Save-On-Foods represents more than $1,000 in groceries for one Alberta winner; it represents hope.

“I remember praying when I entered that I would be a lucky winner,” Stephanie Duschesne, Alberta Region winner, told Black Press Media following her Heart & Soul of the Community contest win. “It’s more than just the gift cards to me. I was losing some wind from my sails, so this is significant hope for me.”

Launched earlier this spring, the contest will see $12,000 in groceries delivered to six Central Alberta and B.C. winners and their local food banks.

The delivery is the culmination of the Heart & Soul of the Community contest, which received more than 32,000 entries from communities across Central Alberta, British Columbia, and the Yukon, with readers aiming to win $1,000 in groceries for themselves, plus another $1,000 in groceries for their local food bank.

Coming at a time of significant need and uncertainty makes the contest win all the more welcome.

“I’m so thrilled, and also thrilled for the food bank. We’ve always supported the food bank so it’s wonderful that they get $1,000 worth of groceries too because it’s really needed in the community, especially right now,” Duschesne said.

Alice Kolisnyk, deputy director of the Red Deer Food Bank, agrees.

“It will benefit tremendously,” Kolisnyk said. “We can use that $1,000 to purchase perishable items that we put into hampers for our clients, so it goes a long way.”

jennifer.blyth@blackpress.ca

