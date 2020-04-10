30 MLB players sign on for The Show video game tournament

30 MLB players sign on for The Show video game tournament

NEW YORK — Blake Snell, Juan Soto and Bo Bichette are among the baseball stars switching over to PlayStation with America’s pastime on hold.

Thirty big leaguers — one from each team — have signed on to play a round-robin regular season on the MLB The Show video game with the real season on hold due to the novel coronavirus.

Snell, a Cy Young Award winner with Tampa Bay, will face Cincinnati reliever Amir Garrett in the opener Friday night. That matchup will air on Snell’s Twitch feed, and other games will be streamed via Twitch and YouTube with MLB Network host Robert Flores providing commentary.

The venture was launched Friday by Major League Baseball, the players’ association and Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Participants range in age from 36-year-old San Francisco outfielder Hunter Pence to 21-year-old San Diego infielder Fernando Tatis Jr. There are 11 All-Stars, including Milwaukee reliever Josh Hader, Texas slugger Joey Gallo and the New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil.

“We’ll see how I do,” Gallo said. “I’m not terrible, but I don’t know not sure how good the other guys are.”

Gallo said he’s had little trouble setting up a Twitch stream, but he thought MLB might be sending him equipment to upgrade his setup. His home games will take place in a virtual Globe Life Field, the Rangers new ballpark that was set to host its first game last month.

“It’s pretty cool playing there,” he said. “That field looks really nice. I actually played (teammate Willie Calhoun) online, we streamed it. We were both the Rangers playing at the Rangers’ field, at our home field. It was really cool.”

Players will complete a 29-game regular season — one three-inning contest against each team — through April. The top eight teams will qualify for the post-season, expected to mirror MLB’s current format.

The NBA is running a similar esports tournament on NBA 2K featuring 16 pro players, including stars Kevin Durant and Trae Young. Those games have been airing on ESPN.

MLB, the union and Sony are contributing $175,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of America as part of the initiative.

___

AP Sports Writer Stephen Hawkins contributed to this story.

___

Follow Jake Seiner: https://twitter.com/Jake_Seiner

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Jake Seiner, The Associated Press

Baseball

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Leafs’ Matthews hoping to take care of ‘unfinished business’ if season resumes
Next story
Tavares, group of Leafs make donation to front-line workers amid pandemic

Just Posted

Alberta has 49 new Covid-19 cases

Seven more fatalities in Alberta

RCMP officers cleared in fatal shooting near Bashaw

ASIRT concluded they used “reasonable force” under the circumstances

Sylvan Lakers reminded to only flush the 3P’s – pee, poop and toilet paper

“Flushable” products purchased in place of toilet paper during product shortages are not meant to be

Canadian police to make home visits to enforce mandatory quarantine for travellers

Police forces have been asked to help verify Canadians are complying with the Quarantine Act

Alberta confirms 28 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Provincial total is now 1,451

A message from the publisher

Consider a voluntary subscription to Sylvan Lake News

Red Deer RCMP cracking down on speeders

Police have noticed an increase in speeding in recent weeks

1st results in on Gilead coronavirus drug; more study needed

1st results in on Gilead coronavirus drug; more study needed

Bunnies to the rescue as virus hits Belgian chocolatiers

Bunnies to the rescue as virus hits Belgian chocolatiers

Drums, dancers livestream as virus moves powwows online

Drums, dancers livestream as virus moves powwows online

The howling: Americans let it out from depths of pandemic

The howling: Americans let it out from depths of pandemic

Tavares, group of Leafs make donation to front-line workers amid pandemic

Tavares, group of Leafs make donation to front-line workers amid pandemic

30 MLB players sign on for The Show video game tournament

30 MLB players sign on for The Show video game tournament

Canada match in Montreal against French Barbarians called off due to pandemic

Canada match in Montreal against French Barbarians called off due to pandemic

Most Read