Red Deer Rebels goalie Byron Fancy turned away this open shot by Chase Wheatcroft during their Feb. 5 contest. (Todd Colin Vaughan/LACOMBE EXPRESS)

7-6 Lethbridge win comes after two goals from former Rebel Brett Davis

Late penalty sinks Red Deer

Red Deer Rebels 6 – 7 Lethbridge Hurricanes

The Red Deer Rebels (17-26-2-3) were hoping for some more offensive zest against the Lethbridge Hurricanes after coming of 5-0 loss to the Calgary Hitmen on Saturday.

The Canes’ (30-12-2-5), on the other hand, recently returned to their winning ways against the Saskatoon Blades in a 4-3 contest.

Unfortunately for the Rebels, their hopes were dashed by former Red Deer Rebel Brett Davis, who was traded at the deadline for a fourth round pick in the WHL draft.

“Everything we have been working on all year not to do, we did tonight. We talk about being a better defensive team but we gave up seven goals again tonight,” Coach Brent Sutter said.

Lethbridge carried momentum into the first period, scoring the first of the game when Alex Cotton notched his 16th of the year.

After that goal, Red Deer native Josh Tarzwell went to work for the Rebels scoring his 22nd goal in the first period and 23rd goal of the year in the second to put his team up 2-1.

Tarzwell’s goal was the start of a busy period where both teams found the net three times.

Ben King and Keaton Sorensen put the Rebels up 4-1, but Lethbridge would answer back with three goals — the first by Logan Bariage, the second by Jett Jones and the third a shorthanded goal by Dylan Cozens.

It looked like this one was Red Deer’s game to lose in the third period, but former Davis would play the part of heartbreaker — putting this one away with two straight goals, the second of which was after a Cameron Hausinger penalty with 2:16 left, to to end the game 7-6.

“We took a bad penalty with two and half minutes left on a backcheck where we weren’t moving out feet,” Sutter said.

King would score his second and Zak smith would round out the scoring, while Ty Prefontaine added his third of the year for Lethbridge.

“You can’t continue to say you have to learn from stuff. Eventually you have to learn from it. It is stuff we have talked about all year,” Sutter said

Bryan Thomson stopped 15 shots and Carl Tetachuk stopped 12, while Byron Fancy stopped 32 in the loss.

The Rebels hit the road to take on the Oil Kings in Edmonton on Saturday, before returning home the following night to take on the Calgary Hitmen.

The Hurricanes return on to take on the Prince Albert Raiders on Feb. 8.


