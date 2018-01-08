AA Atom Lakers lose hard fought game

The AA Atom Lakers faced the Cochrane Rockies Jan. 6 at the NexSource Centre

The AA Atom Lakers gave the visiting Cochrane Rockies a run for their money in the final period of the Jan. 6 home game.

While the team came out fighting, the Lakers ultimately lost to the Rockies 7-5.

The Lakers got off to a slow start during after two weeks away from the ice.

Both teams went scoreless in the first period. In the second the Rockies pulled ahead, scoring three times in the 20 minute period.

With only one period left in the game, the Lakers were down by a score of 3-0.

Team Captain Dylan Ruff got the momentum going for the Lakers after putting the home team on the score board about four minutes into the final period. Ruff was assisted by teammates Brady Durkin and Zac Brayden-Morris.

Forty seconds of game-play later, Jhett Wheeler, No. 5 for the Lakers, made a big score on the power play off a feed from Cooper Lawrence.

The Rockies scored three more times before Wheeler got a hold of the puck once again, with just under seven minutes lest in the period. For his goal, Wheeler was assisted by Brayden-Morris and Cameron Olson.

Wheeler’s second goal of the game up the Lakers behind 6-3, with plenty of time to make up the difference.

With six minutes on the clock, a feed from Parker Harrison to the team captain, Ruff, saw the gap between the Lakers and the Rockies close by one more point.

Two points was all that separated the two teams with two minutes left in the game.

Ruff picked up a hat trick with 2:03 left on the clock with assists credited to Lawrence and Avery Shadbolt.

Ruff’s final score made it a one-point game, with the score going into the final minutes 6-5 for the Rockies.

With the minutes turning into mere seconds left in the game, the goalie was pulled for the extra man in hopes of at least tying up the game.

Less than a minute left and the Rockies scored on the open net, ultimately giving the Cochrane Rockies the win, 7-5.

Lakers’ goal tender Austin Trieber played for the entire 60 minutes of play. He had a total of 26 shot against him over the course of the game.

Meanwhile, the Lakers’ offence gave the Rockies’ goal tender a barrage to contend with, shooting on net a total of 42 times.

The AA Atom Lakers will next play at home on Jan. 14, when the team takes to the ice against Innisfail. The puck is set to drop at 3:45 p.m. at the NexSource Centre.



megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cooper Lawrence pass the puck off to his teammate during the Jan. 6 game agaisnt the Cochrane Rockies. Lawrence is accredited with two assists during the game. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News