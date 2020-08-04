Aho, Reimer help Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-1 for sweep

Aho, Reimer help Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-1 for sweep

TORONTO — Sebastian Aho scored twice in the third period while James Reimer was strong in net to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-1 on Tuesday night and sweep the Stanley Cup qualifier series.

Warren Foegele scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period for the Hurricanes, redirecting a shot from the point by Brady Skjei to beat rookie Igor Shesterkin at 5:07 in the third. Then Aho followed with a highlight-reel goal about 5 1/2 minutes later, taking the puck from Rangers defenceman Jacob Trouba along the boards and skating in on Tony DeAngelo to backhand the puck past Shesterkin as he went to his knees.

Aho added an empty-netter late to seal it, with the Hurricanes sweeping the best-of-5 series after losing all four regular-season meetings against the Rangers.

Reimer had a huge part of the win too, finishing with 37 saves that included a couple of big stops during a wild second-period sequence.

That included Reimer – who got the start after Petr Mrazek won the first two games of the series – stopping Brendan Lemieux as he skated in toward the crease. He was unable to control the puck as Carolina defencemen Jaccob Slavin and Sami Vatanen dove into the crease to clog the net, with Vatanen managing to make his own diving stop of Lemieux’s follow-up shot with his left shoulder.

That bought time for Reimer to get to his feet, then make another in-close stop on Filip Chytil near the crease by extending his right glove.

Teuvo Teravainen also scored for Carolina early in the second period, a quick answer to a goal by New York’s Chris Kreider for a 1-0 lead that was the Rangers’ first of the post-season.

Shesterkin, a 24-year-old rookie who went 10-2 after making his NHL debut in January, finished with 27 saves in his post-season debut after being unavailable in the series’ first two games.

With the loss, the Rangers are the first team eliminated from the NHL’s expanded playoff rounds but are also in the running to claim the No. 1 overall draft pick in Monday’s second draft lottery. One of the eight eliminated playoff teams will claim the chance to select Quebec junior Alexis Lafreniere, the projected top pick.

NOTES: Lemieux made his post-season debut for New York after being suspended by the NHL last month for the first two games due to an illegal check that injured Colorado’s Joonas Donskoi in March. … Rangers winger Jesper Fast missed his second straight game. He left early in Saturday’s Game 1 after a hard hit from Carolina’s Brady Skjei, who was traded by the Rangers in February. … Carolina defenceman Dougie Hamilton remained out after missing the first two games and multiple practices.

UP NEXT

The Hurricanes have advanced to the Eastern Conference quarterfinals.

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

NHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Leafs solve Korpisalo, but lose Muzzin as Toronto evens series with Columbus 1-1
Next story
Triumphant return for retooled Marlins, who beat Orioles 4-0

Just Posted

COVID-19: One more death reported in central zone

Number of active cases has decreased by more than 200 since last week

Sylvan Lake proclaims first ever Pride Week

The proclamation for the week of Aug. 9-15 was submitted to the Town by the IMPACT Coalition

Sylvan Lake welcomes three new family doctors

The three doctors are practicing at the Sylvan Family Health Centre and are accepting new patients

Amid COVID-19: Some central Alberta parents want to see online learning option

Some parents will consider homeschooling if online learning isn’t available

Sylvan Lake beach crowded but people maintaining distance

‘A quick picture may give you the impression that everybody is crowded together’

Protestors for Indigenous Lives Matter gather in Wetaskiwin

Protestors gathered along 56 St Wetaskiwin, Alta. August 4, 2020 for Indigenous Lives Matter.

McDavid gets first playoff hat trick, Oilers beat Chicago 6-3 in NHL qualifiers

McDavid gets first playoff hat trick, Oilers beat Chicago 6-3 in NHL qualifiers

Triumphant return for retooled Marlins, who beat Orioles 4-0

Triumphant return for retooled Marlins, who beat Orioles 4-0

Aho, Reimer help Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-1 for sweep

Aho, Reimer help Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-1 for sweep

Emerging young stars stand out at MLS tournament

Emerging young stars stand out at MLS tournament

Leafs solve Korpisalo, but lose Muzzin as Toronto evens series with Columbus 1-1

Leafs solve Korpisalo, but lose Muzzin as Toronto evens series with Columbus 1-1

Calgary Flames take 2-1 series lead with 6-2 win over Winnipeg Jets

Calgary Flames take 2-1 series lead with 6-2 win over Winnipeg Jets

Riley’s 3-run homer helps Fried, Braves beat Blue Jays 10-1

Riley’s 3-run homer helps Fried, Braves beat Blue Jays 10-1

‘Felt like an earthquake’: Resident describes blast that shook Lebanon

‘Felt like an earthquake’: Resident describes blast that shook Lebanon

Most Read