Alberta forward Luke Philp earns top player award in U Sports men’s hockey

Philp led the Canada West conference in scoring for the second season in a row

Alberta Golden Bears forward Luke Philp has been named player of the year in U Sports men’s hockey.

The native of Canmore, Alta., received the Senator Joseph A. Sullivan Trophy on Wednesday night as national championship week kicked off.

Philp led the Canada West conference in scoring for the second season in a row. He picked up 45 points in 24 games this season.

“Winning the Canada West scoring title two years in a row, especially this year when he missed four games due to injury, and still scored 21 goals, speaks for itself,” Alberta head coach Ian Herbers said in a statement. ”Luke is an excellent leader on our team and a clutch performer. He has produced in all situations, and been the most reliable and consistent player in the conference this season.”

Moncton goalie Etienne Montpetit was named rookie of the year, Alberta blue-liner Jason Fram was chosen as defenceman of the year, while Saskatchewan netminder Taran Kozun was goaltender of the year.

Ottawa forward Brendan Jacome was named most sportsmanlike player and Gee-Gees coach Patrick Grandmaitre was coach of the year.

New Brunswick defenceman Randy Gazzola took home the Dr. Randy Gregg Award for student-athlete community service.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.