Alberta Professional Chuckwagon & Chariot Association back for Westerner Days

Westerner Park is pleased to welcome the Alberta Professional Chuckwagon & Chariot Association (APCCA) back to Westerner Days Fair & Exposition as the sanctioning organization for the Red Deer Motors North American Pony Chuckwagon Championships for 2018.

The APCCA is no stranger to the sport of chuckwagon and chariot racing as the organization has been entertaining crowds since 1968, and is currently celebrating their 50th season of ‘racing across the prairies’. In addition to the chuckwagon races, Westerner Days 2018 has added a new event and will feature 5 heats of chariots running prior to the chuckwagons on Friday, Saturday and Sunday only.

“We are thrilled to bring the APCCA back to Red Deer and look forward to some exciting races on the track during Westerner Days,” said CEO and General Manager at Westerner Park Ben Antifaiff. “There will be some familiar faces and some new ones as the drivers return to Westerner Days and share their passion for this sport.”

Sponsors attending the Tarp Auction will have the opportunity to bid on 40 chuckwagon tarps and 20 chariots. For more information, please visit westernerpark.ca/event/4-chuckwagon

Pre-registration is recommended and all bidders registered prior to April 13th, 2018 will be entered for a draw to win two weekly admit pins and one weekly parking pass for Westerner Days. Any previous sponsors bringing a new sponsor that successfully bids will have the opportunity to display a 4 x 8 banner in the chuckwagon bowl for the five days of the Fair.

We look forward to seeing you on April 18th, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. in the Sheraton Red Deer Special Events Centre for the Tarp Auction and celebrating with you at the Red Deer Motors North American Pony Chuckwagon Championships during the 2018 Westerner Days Fair & Exposition, Central Alberta’s largest summer celebration.

