Amelie Blanton of New Brunswick used this flip on the floor exercise event in the Women’s All Around Gymnastics competition to score 8.612 at the Collicutt Centre on Feb. 19th. Photo by Jordie Dwyer/Black Press News Services

Alberta’s Montana Fairbairn just 0.05 points from gold in Women’s Gymnastics

The Strathmore native takes home fourth spot

In the women’s all-around gymnastics events, Montana Fairbairn of Strathmore was the province’s top finisher in the fourth position. Throughout the four-apparatus event, Fairbairn combined a score of 37.237 points, just 0.05 points from the podium and 0.55 points from the gold medal spot.

Fairbairn posted the second highest score in the vault with 9.575 points. In the uneven bar, she posted 9.100 points and went on to post 9.187 on the beam. In the fourth event, the floor routine, Fairbairn scored 9.375 points.

Today, the artistic gymnastics competition will resume with the men’s all-around event at the Collicutt Centre. Alberta will have five gymnasts competing for medals.

 

Alberta’s Emma Bragg hits the vault with a light touch on her way to scoring a 9.037 on this first rotation in the Women’s All Around Gymnastics competition on Feb. 19th at the Collicutt Centre. Photo by Jordie Dwyer/Black Press News Services

Montana Fairbairn from Alberta flies between the uneven bars to a 9.100 score on Feb. 19th in the Women’s Gymnastics All Around competition at the Collicutt Centre. Photo by Jordie Dwyer/Black Press News Services

Previous story
Sylvan Lake Atom C Lakers end season on low note

Just Posted

Child advocacy centre raising funds through Dream Home Lottery

The child advocacy centre in Red Deer uses its resources to help kids all over Central Alberta

Sylvan Lake Atom C Lakers end season on low note

The Lakers played their final home game of the season, Feb. 16.

RDC Kings Hockey to play charity game in Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake Community Partners was chosen by the Kings as the Charity of Choice for the Feb. 22 game

Bibles for Grads 2019 looking for names of Grade 12 students

Bibles for Grads is an annual tradition in Sylvan Lake dating back more than 20 years.

Sylvan Lake may soon eliminate hybrid school-playground zones

Amendments to the Traffic Bylaw are expected to come before Town Council at a later date

‘Riya was a dreamer’: Mother of slain 11-year-old Ontario girl heartbroken

Her father, Roopesh Rajkumar, 41, was arrested some 130 kilometres away

Do you live with your partner? More and more Canadians don’t

Statistics Canada shows fewer couples live together than did a decade ago

Maskwacis woman dead, Wetaskiwin man charged with murder

RCMP Major Crimes Unit charge male with first degree murder

Alberta’s Montana Fairbairn just 0.05 points from gold in Women’s Gymnastics

The Strathmore native takes home fourth spot

Market volatility, mortgages loom over upcoming earnings of Canada’s big banks

Central bank interest hikes have padded the banks’ net interest margins

Hearings into SNC-Lavalin affair start today, but not with Wilson-Raybould

She has repeatedly cited solicitor-client privilege to refuse all comment

Tears, flowers at impromptu memorial for Syrian children killed in Halifax fire

The family had only lived in the Quartz Drive home for a few months

NDP candidates push for stronger climate action as Singh supports LNG Canada

Singh has tried to project unity in the party while facing internal criticism for poor fundraising and low support in the polls

Alberta’s Pascale Paradis earns bronze in 7.5 km Female Biathlon

Canada Games action carries through to March 2nd

Most Read