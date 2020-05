Ambrosie speaking to government committee after financial assistance request

OTTAWA — CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie will testify at a House of Commons standing committee on finance on Thursday.

The appearance on a videoconference will come nine days after news broke that the CFL had asked the federal government for up to $150 million in financial assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ambrosie is part of a panel on arts, culture, sports and charitable organizations.

Other speakers include representatives from the Royal Conservatory of Music, the Association of Canadian Publishers, Corus Entertainment Inc., Festivals and Major Events Canada, the Ford Edmonton Management Company, One Voice for Arts and Culture, and the Pillar Nonprofit Network.

The CFL’s proposal to the federal government involves $30 million now to manage the current impact the novel coronavirus outbreak has had on league business, and up to another $120 million if the 2020 campaign is cancelled.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2020.

The Canadian Press

