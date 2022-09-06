Another season begins for Sylvan Lake Wranglers

The Sylvan Lake Wranglers junior B hockey team started try outs on Tuesday, Aug. 30, with another camp on Thursday, Sept. 1. This will be the fourth season for the team and 33 players came out to try and earn a spot on the roster.

The Wranglers will start the 2022/2023 season with four exhibition games, two of which will be in Sylvan Lake, and then the home opener at the NexSource Centre will be on Friday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. against the Red Deer Vipers. Admission is a $5 donation to the Sylvan Lake Food Bank or a non-perishable food item.

Local Sports