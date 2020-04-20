Anthony LeBlanc leaves Halifax CFL group to take executive role with Senators

Anthony LeBlanc leaves Halifax CFL group to take executive role with Senators

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have named Anthony LeBlanc as their president of business operations.

LeBlanc was most recently a founding partner of Schooner Sports and Entertainment, a group trying to bring a CFL team to Halifax.

He served as president, chief executive officer and alternate governor of the Arizona Coyotes from 2013 to 2017. Prior to joining the Coyotes, LeBlanc was vice president of global sales for Canadian tech company BlackBerry Limited.

The Senators announced LeBlanc’s hiring around six weeks after former CEO Jim Little was fired. Little spent less than two months on the job.

The Senators said Little was fired due to behaviour “inconsistent” with the core values of the team and the NHL, but Little said the reasons for his dismissal were the result of a heated disagreement between himself and team owner Eugene Melnyk.

Schooner Sports and Entertainment said Monday that it remains committed to bringing a CFL expansion franchise to Halifax despite losing LeBLanc.

“We would like to congratulate Anthony LeBlanc on his new position with the Ottawa Senators,” the organization said in a statement. “Schooner Sport and Entertainment’s (SSE) partners have always owned or held leadership roles in businesses and sports organizations throughout North America in addition to SSE.

“SSE remains committed to developing a community stadium in Halifax and bringing the CFLs 10th franchise to Atlantic Canada. Another of SSE’s founding partners, Gary Drummond, will assume the group’s lead spokesperson role moving forward.”

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie wasn’t immediately available for comment. Last month he said he reached out to officials with Schooner Sports and Entertainment to re-iterate his vision of having the Atlantic Schooners on board to make the league a truly national entity.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2020.

The Canadian Press

CFL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NFL following NBA’s lead in blurring traditional positions

Just Posted

Red Deer woman loses her sister, niece and brother in law in Nova Scotia shooting

Teenager who died was 17

Alberta confirms 105 new COVID-19 cases, one additional case in central zone

Province provides daily update

Sylvan Lake seamstress asking for help sewing masks during pandemic

The masks gives essential workers and community members peace of mind, Jessika Voorhees says

Sylvan Lake Town Council not “wowed” by proposed Centennial Park playground

Town Council tabled the motion to award the tender for the project until the next meeting

New masks don’t seal, union representing frontline workers in Alberta says

Alberta Union of Provincial Employees says surgical masks for frontline workers are shoddy

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

Djokovic says he wouldn’t take anti-coronavirus vaccination

Djokovic says he wouldn’t take anti-coronavirus vaccination

Anthony LeBlanc leaves Halifax CFL group to take executive role with Senators

Anthony LeBlanc leaves Halifax CFL group to take executive role with Senators

Blue-chip NFL prospects Gallimore, Claypool top CFL scouting bureau list

Blue-chip NFL prospects Gallimore, Claypool top CFL scouting bureau list

Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies signs contract extension with Bayern Munich

Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies signs contract extension with Bayern Munich

University of Lethbridge axes men’s and women’s hockey teams, citing budget cuts

University of Lethbridge axes men’s and women’s hockey teams, citing budget cuts

Former ambassador and public servant Allan Gotlieb dies at 92 in Toronto

Former ambassador and public servant Allan Gotlieb dies at 92 in Toronto

Facebook takes Canada’s privacy czar to court over personal data probe

Facebook takes Canada’s privacy czar to court over personal data probe

Fewer than 10 asylum-seekers tried to cross from U.S. after border closed: Blair

Fewer than 10 asylum-seekers tried to cross from U.S. after border closed: Blair

Most Read