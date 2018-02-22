Photo submitted.

Arashi-do team places well at championships

Stephanie Schmale won gold in women’s white belt in the under 140 pound division

Four members of Arashi-Do in Sylvan Lake attended the Submission Ace Championship Feb. 17 in Blackfalds Alberta.

Up first was Jadon Hewitt. He just turned 13 and competed in the 13-15 year old white belt over 110 division. There was one other competitor so they had a best of 3 matches division. Jadon competed strongly but was outmatched by his opponent, taking second. The referee said Hewitt did an excellent job representing Arashi-Do Sylvan Lake both on and off the mat showing composure and excellent sportsmanship.

Up next was Stephanie Schmale. After only 3 months of training, she was back for her second tournament. She ended up submitting all 3 competitors she was matched against and took gold in the women’s white belt in the under 140 pound division.

In the absolute division Schmale finished second. The absolute division is a match between all competitors that win in their weight division. Stephanie fought for 15 minutes straight while competing against the absolute champion before being submitted, a feat head instructor Ken Sumner reported as “an absolute marathon and amazing job.”

Ryan Green was up next competing in the adult white belt 160 pound division. Sumner reported Green is widely expected to get his blue belt in an April, so he wanted to compete one last time as a white belt. He submitted two of his opponents, drawing with one, and losing to one. Green ended up taking third place in an extremely competitive division.

Lucas Green was up next. Competing to show his brother he could do it, and to give some emotional support to Ryan, Lucas held his own, but came up short finishing fourth in this white belt over 215 pound division.

“Everyone did amazing. Every event brings something new and lots of things to learn. I’m super proud of the team and a fantastic event,” said Sumner.

The team continues to train at Arashi-Do Sylvan Lake. New students are always welcome.

Previous story
Canada’s Boutin wins silver in women’s 1,000 short track

Just Posted

Grade six students showcase talent

C.P. Blakely students performed in a talent night recently

Photos: Figure skater wins bronze

Sylvan Laker Karlee MacMillan is the STAR 6 category bronze medalist for the Alberta Winter Games

Arashi-do team places well at championships

Stephanie Schmale won gold in women’s white belt in the under 140 pound division

Photo: Birthday bags donated to food bank

Sparks, Brownies, Guides and Pathfinders band together to make 30 bags of birthday goodies

Edmonton man charged after threatening Prime Minister online

The man is being charged under the Criminal Code

SLIDESHOW: Fun and games had at Winterfest

Many came out for the annual winter festival on Sylvan Lake, Feb. 17

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Canadian support split on Trans Mountain pipeline debate: Poll

Angus Reid poll surveying Canadians on pipeline stance finds no clear winner

Student protest outside White House a snapshot of American gun debate

Demonstrators take part in a student protest for gun control legislation in front of the White House

Feds can’t do much to fight fake news in Canada

Federal government can’t do much to fight fake news: Canadian Heritage documents

Canada’s Boutin wins silver in women’s 1,000 short track

Women’s 1,000-metre short-track speedskater Kim Boutin wins silver the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics Thursday

Alberta takes out full-page ads in B.C. over strained relationship

It’s the latest move between the two provinces over progress on Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Toddler swept away in Ontario floods

Toddler missing as flooding forces thousands from their homes in Ontario

Greyhound cleared to end routes in northern B.C., Vancouver Island

Company says nine routes have dropped 30% in ridership in last five years

Most Read