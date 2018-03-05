Atom AA Lakers Zone 4 Champs

The Sylvan Lake won the Zone 4 championship on March 2.

The Sylvan Lake AA Lakers recieved the Zone 4 championship banner over the weekend after winning Round 3 over Beaumont. Photo Submitted

The Sylvan Lake Atom AA Lakers have advanced to the provincial playoffs.

The Lakers won three games in the zone playdowns to secure a spot in provincials along with a new banner naming the team Zone 4 champions.

The Lakers played three games during the zone playdowns.

In Round One, the Lakers faced Leduc and advanced to Round Two.

In the second round of the playdowns, the Lakers knocked the Red Deer 2 Phone Experts out of the bracket, leaving the team a clear shot at the title.

In the final game, Sylvan Lake met Beaumont 2 on the ice.

A second game in Round Three was not required, as the Sylvan Lake Lakers had enough goals accumulated in the game, they were given not only the win, but also the title.

The team will now make it’s way to Chestermere for the provincial games.

The Atom AA Lakers will play in the provincial playoffs March 15-16.