Camille Nielsen scores the Laker’s fifth and final goal of the game Feb. 25. The Lakers lost 5-6 to the Carstair’s Bruins.

In a lively game this past Sunday, the Atom D Sylvan Lake Lakers lost to the Carstairs Bruins 5 – 6 at NexSource Centre.

The Bruin’s Zach Owen-Pole scored the first goal, assisted by teammate Elle Flaig. Close to the end of the first period, Owen-Pole scored again, then minutes later, his teammate Alex Brittain scored the team’s third goal unassisted during a power play.

With a little over 30 seconds left on the clock in the first period, the Lakers entered the scoreboard with a goal from Sofia Hewson, assisted by teammate Reese Rowsell.

Shortly into the second period, Jaiden de Zeeuw scored the second goal for the Lakers assisted by teammate Camille Nielsen.

After that, Carstairs added to the scoreboard three goals fairly close together. Their fourth goal was made by Brekyn Goodwin, assisted by Flaig, the fifth minutes later by Quinton Richardson and the sixth goal near the end of the period made a hat trick for Owen-Pole.

With the second period almost over, Laker’s Hewson scored the team’s third goal. Again with not much more than 30 seconds left on the clock, Hewson scored her hat trick of the game and brought the Lakers up to four goals.

At 14:14, the Laker’s de Zeeuw scored the fifth and final goal for the Lakers. Although they made a valiant effort to catch up to the Bruins, making 32 shots on goal to the Bruin’s 19, no more goals were made.


Jaiden de Zeeuw scores the second goal for the Sylvan Lake Lakers in the second period of their game with the Carstair’s Bruins Feb. 25.

Atom D Lakers lose to Bruins in a close game

