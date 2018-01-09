Bonspiel winners rise out of 22 teams

After a four year hiatus with no arena, the 2018 Sylvan Lake Men’s Bonspiel was well attended

After a four year hiatus with no arena, the 2018 Sylvan Lake Men’s Bonspiel was a resounding success with 22 teams attending the Jan. 5-7 event at Nexsource Center.

The finals were played Sunday morning and the following teams came out victorious:

A Event Winners

Harvey Kelts, Rick Hjertas, Austin Kelts-Larsen, Mason Love-Hollman

B Event Winners

Randy Jamieson, Scott Jamieson, Burt Miller, Michael Olesen

C Event Winners

Lonnie Bergstrom, Darren Moulding, Darrell Elsbett, Don Gummo

Many thanks to all the sponsors and volunteers that made this event a tremendous success.