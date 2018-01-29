Bantam A Laker Levi Bergstrom works with teammate in an attempt to tie the game with Airdrie in the final period. Airdrie won the Jan. 28 game 3-4. Photo by Myra Nicks/Sylvan Lake News

Bantam A Lakers lose scrappy battle

The Lakers lost to Airdrie in their Jan. 28 game

In a game full of penalties for the win-hungry Airdrie Bantam A team, the Bantam A Lakers lost 4-3 in the Jan. 28 game at NexSource Centre.

Sylvan Lake started strong by making the first goal half-way through the first period. Levi Bergstrom took the glory for the first point of the game. Airdrie spent the first period racking up four penalty points in kneeing, too many men on ice, interference and unsportsmanlike conduct.

The Lakers stayed ahead in the game at first, making the second goal of the game early in the second period. This time Dodge Belanger made the goal.

Airdrie followed up almost instantly with their first goal of the game by Zachary Cormier assisted by teammates Caleb Hasselberg and Jagger Miller. Airdrie player Dretyn Knox tied up the game at 11:03 with supporting action from Jacob Berg and Jack Turton. Meanwhile their teammates kept adding to the penalty list with three more calls including high sticking and grabbing of the mask.

Sylvan pulled ahead halfway through second period with a goal by Laker’s Ashton Fonda. The Lakers added a couple penalty points to their game during second period but were nowhere close to the 11 penalty points gathered by their opposition by that point.

Three minutes after the Lakers goal, Jack Turton from Airdrie tied the game again. Airdrie kept the Lakers distracted for the rest of the period and added a couple more penalty points to their list.

Airdrie’s Knox made the final goal right at the beginning of third period, assisted by Caleb Hasselberg and Jager Miller. The visiting team held onto their lead until the end of the game.

The teams were evenly matched in shots on goal over the course of the game with Sylvan making 26 and Airdrie making 27. By the end of the third period both teams were also matching each other in penalties with three each in close succession in the final five minutes of the game.

In the end, Airdrie beat Sylvan both in penalties and goals. Airdrie finished the game with 14 penalties to Sylvan’s five and won the game 4-3.


Airdrie’s Bantam A team rushing in on a Laker heading towards the goal. Airdrie played a scrappy game with 14 penalties to the Laker’s 5. Photo by Myra Nicks/Sylvan Lake News

