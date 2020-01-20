No. 3 Carter Lagace looks to get the puck out from behind the Medicine Hat Hounds’ net during the bantam West Central Tigers’ game on Jan. 18. The Tigers defeated the Hounds 4-2 at the NexSource Centre. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Bantam West Central Tigers claw to victory over Medicine Hat

The bantam West Central Tigers clawed to victory over a visiting Medicine Hat on Saturday evening.

About halfway through the first period the Tigers’ Ethan Wyzykoski, from Kayden Unwin and Landon Green, scored the first goal of the game.

A few minutes later Graedy Landry fired another one past the Hounds’ goalie to pull the Tigers ahead 2-0. The goal was assisted by Brayden Norem and Garrett Odgers.

With just over 2 and a half minutes left on the clock the Hounds brought it to a 2-1 game going into the middle frame with a power-play goal.

Garrett Odgers, assisted by Keston Beagle and Karson Ledieu, was responsible for the lone goal of the second period.

The third and final frame of the game saw no additions to the 3-1 score until the final minutes of play.

The Hounds scored their second of the game with 1:56 left on the clock.

Closing out the game on a power play Devon Kerik scored the Tigers’ fourth goal just seconds before the final buzzer.

Kerik’s goal came from teammates Landon Green and Kayden Unwin.

Between the pipes on Saturday was Spencer Michnik who made 17 saves for the bantam Tigers.

The North Conference’s second place Tigers return to home ice on Jan. 25 when they host the Central Alberta Selects. Puck drop is at 11 a.m.

Captain Keegan Beagle evades a defending Hound while heading towards the net on Jan. 18. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Brodie Hankel reaches to maintain control of the puck on Saturday evening. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

