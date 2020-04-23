Baseball Canada cancels 11 national championships due to COVID-19

Baseball Canada cancels 11 national championships due to COVID-19

OTTAWA — Baseball Canada has cancelled all its 2020 national championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision announced Thursday affects 11 national tournaments, from the Baseball Canada Cup, originally scheduled for Aug. 5-9 in Fort McMurray, Alta., through the U13 National Atlantic Championships from Sept. 17-20 in St. John’s, N.L.

The list of scuttled events includes the Men’s Championship, Aug. 27-30 in Sydney, N.S., and the Women’s Invitational, Aug. 20-23, in Stonewall, Man.

The other cancelled tournaments are: U13 National Championship, Aug. 27-30, Windsor, Ont.; U13 National Western Championship, Aug. 20-23, Lloydminster, Sask.; Ray Carter Cup, Aug. 27-30, Okotoks, Alta.; U16 Girls Invitational, Aug. 27-30, Summerside, P.E.I; U18 Championship, Aug. 20-23, London, Ont.; U21 Men’s Championship, Aug. 20-23, Gatineau, Que.; U21 Women’s Invitational, Aug. 6-9, Sherbrooke, Que.;

Baseball Canada said in a release that the health and safety of organizers, athletes and fans was the priority in arriving at the decision.

“After extensive discussions and careful consideration among our executive committee and board of directors, we arrived at the decision to cancel all of our 2020 national championships,” Baseball Canada president Jason Dickson said in a statement. “Although this decision will be disappointing to many across the Canadian baseball community, we felt it was the best decision to make given that the health and welfare of our members is paramount in these uncertain times.”

Baseball Canada said individual provincial members will decide the course of their seasons and associated provincial tournaments on their own.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Baseball

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New AJHL team dubbed the Blackfalds Bulldogs

Just Posted

COVID-19 update: Mass gathering restriction will apply for ‘foreseeable future’

319 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta

High school graduations postponed in Red Deer

Public and Catholic school district decide to delay ceremonies

Sylvan Lake RCMP ask for help locating missing person

Joshua Hutton was last seen near Rocky Mountain House on April 21.

Bentley Farmer’s Market makes the move to online

The digital marketplace provides vendors a space to safely sell products during the pandemic

Veteran Profile: Mel Barr

Mel Barr, Royal Canadian Army Medical Corps (RCAMC)

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

NHL kicks tires on Edmonton as one possible hub site to complete regular season

NHL kicks tires on Edmonton as one possible hub site to complete regular season

Burrow to join exclusive NFL company if LSU QB is top pick

Burrow to join exclusive NFL company if LSU QB is top pick

Expansion Ottawa Aces rugby league team plans Canadian tryouts in the fall

Expansion Ottawa Aces rugby league team plans Canadian tryouts in the fall

Baseball Canada cancels 11 national championships due to COVID-19

Baseball Canada cancels 11 national championships due to COVID-19

Habs winger Brendan Gallagher: Bettman ‘very motivated to play these games’

Habs winger Brendan Gallagher: Bettman ‘very motivated to play these games’

Bugged: Earth’s insect population shrinks 27% in 30 years

Bugged: Earth’s insect population shrinks 27% in 30 years

Sources: Guaido allies take slice of first Venezuela budget

Sources: Guaido allies take slice of first Venezuela budget

At least 7 dead as storms hit Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana

At least 7 dead as storms hit Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana

Most Read