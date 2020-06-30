Baseball’s minor leagues cancel 2020 seasons

Baseball’s minor leagues cancel 2020 seasons

NEW YORK — Baseball’s minor leagues cancelled their seasons Tuesday because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the head of their governing body said more than half of the 160 teams were in danger of failing without government assistance or private equity injections.

The National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, the minor league governing body, made the long-expected announcement.

“We are a fans-in-the-stands business. We don’t have national TV revenues,” National Association president Pat O’Conner said during a digital news conference. “There was a conversation at one point: Well, can we play without fans? And that was one of the shortest conversations in the last six months. It just doesn’t make any sense.”

O’Conner estimated 85-90% of revenue was related to ticket money, concessions, parking and ballpark advertising. The minors drew 41.5 million fans last year for 176 teams in 15 leagues, averaging 4,044 fans per game.

MLB teams are planning for a 60-game regular season and most of their revenue will derive from broadcast money.

“I had a conversation with the commissioner, and we weren’t unable to find a path that allowed us to play games,” O’Conner said. “It wasn’t an acrimonious decision on our part.”

O’Conner said many minor league teams had received money through the federal Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act.

“That was a Band-Aid on a hemorrhaging industry,” he said. “Many of our clubs have gone through one, two, maybe three rounds of furloughs. In our office here, we’ve had varying levels of pay cuts between senior management, staff, and we’ve furloughed some individuals, as well, and are just about to enter in a second round of furloughs.”

He hopes for passage of H.R. 7023, which would provide $1 billion in 15-year federal loans from the Federal Reserve to businesses that had 2019 revenue of $35 million or less and “have contractual obligations for making lease, rent, or bond payments for publicly owned sports facilities, museums, and community theatres.”

In addition, the Professional Baseball Agreement between the majors and minors expires Sept.. 30, and MLB has proposed reducing the minimum affiliates from 160 to 120.

“There’s no question that what the pandemic has done is made us somewhat weaker economically,” O’Conner said. “I don’t think it’s challenged our resolve. I don’t think it’s impacted our desire to stick together and get a good deal.”

There have not been substantive talks for about six weeks.

“There are very many teams that are not liquid, not solvent, not able to proceed under normal circumstances, and these are anything but normal circumstances given the PBA and the uncertainty of the future for some of these ballclubs,” O’Conner said. “So I think the coronavirus has really cut into many clubs’ ability to make it. And I think that we’re looking at without some government intervention, without doing something to take on equity partners, you might be looking at half of the 160 who are going to have serious problems.”

MLB already has told clubs to retain expanded 60-player pools, of which 30 players can be active during the first two weeks of the season starting in late July.

Conner said the financial impact of the pathogen might extend until 2023.

“As serious as the threat from Major League Baseball was,” O’Conner said, “this threat from the coronavirus, it transcends any list that anybody wants to make with respect to the possibility of teams not being around in the future.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Ronald Blum, The Associated Press

Baseball

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Football Canada, task force combine to establish return of football guidelines
Next story
Ontario sports minister says CFL talking about Hamilton-Burlington hub

Just Posted

BREAKING: Alberta confirms 41 COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Province provides update

Regular maintenance and upgrades took place while Sylvan Lake’s NexSource Centre closed

The NexSource Centre reopens July 5 with changes and and maximum capacities in place

Central zone has four active COVID-19 cases

No active cases in City of Lacombe, Red Deer County, Sylvan Lake, Lacombe County

Sylvan Lake Catholic schools part of “social justice projects”

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools assisted a list of organizations including Bethany Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake woman ranked nationally in off-road enduro racing

Courtney Schmale has finished third in the Canadian Motorcycle Association’s Women’s Expert class

Alberta businesswoman named lieutenant-governor, first Muslim in role in Canada

Alberta businesswoman named lieutenant-governor, first Muslim in role in Canada

Winnipeg woman sentenced in U.S. for trying to get chemical weapon off dark web

Winnipeg woman sentenced in U.S. for trying to get chemical weapon off dark web

Democracies must unite to share intel in disinformation fight, LeBlanc says

Democracies must unite to share intel in disinformation fight, LeBlanc says

Family of Montreal man killed by police hope protests bring change to policing

Family of Montreal man killed by police hope protests bring change to policing

‘No celebrations’: Indigenous communities, leaders share Canada Day frustrations

‘No celebrations’: Indigenous communities, leaders share Canada Day frustrations

Cornwallis debate: Coast guard working with Indigenous group to change ship name

Cornwallis debate: Coast guard working with Indigenous group to change ship name

Security Council trying again for first COVID-19 resolution

Security Council trying again for first COVID-19 resolution

Fauci, CDC chief raise concerns about full airline flights

Fauci, CDC chief raise concerns about full airline flights

Most Read