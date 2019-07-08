During the Friday evening performance at the Benalto Stampede, young, up-and-coming- cowboys wrangled a wild pony and attempted to ride it for a few seconds as part of the wild pony race. Photos by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Benalto Fair and Stampede thunders to a close

The 102nd annual stampede in Benalto closed Sunday afternoon after four thrilling days

The loud cheers in the stands was echoed by cracking thunder overhead as competitors from across North America braved Alberta’s ever-changing weather for the 102nd Benalto Fair and Stampede.

The four-day event brought in the best professional cowboys and girls Canada, the United States, and even some from as far away as Australia, to the small Central Alberta town for exciting rodeo action.

For the most part, the rain stayed away during the performances over the weekend.

This gave Klayton Lakevold from Provost, Alta. the chance to take home top spot and the prized buckle in the rodeo-favourite event bull riding.

Lakevold won nearly $900 for his 82.5 point ride on 11 Bar Code.

With 81 points, Jacob Gardener took second place and $744.48 in bull riding followed by Kyle Brown in third place with 71 points, winning $589.38.

Lane Watt from Hardisty, Alta. won for his 83.5-point ride on JR 31 Benny’s Boy in the stampede’s saddle bronc event. Second place went to Lane Crust with 83 points while third place was an 82-point tie between Hunter Sawley and Ben Andersen.

A score of 80.5 points was enough to win first place in the bareback event. Strawbs Jones took top prize for his ride on Northcott-Macza Rodeo’s 36 Scarface.

Wyatt Maines came in second with a score of 77 points at the end of the rodeo Sunday. Third place was a tie between Michael Solberg and Spur Lacasse, both riding for 76 points.

Vanscoy, Sask. cowboy Dustin Walker took the buckle, and a prize of $1405.30, in steer wrestling. The Saskatchewan cowboy had the fastest time of 3.5 seconds.

In tie-down roping, Logan Bird could not be touched. He put up a time of 8.7 seconds early in the rodeo, and that secured him first place.

Less than half a second behind Bird, Blair Smith put up a time of nine-seconds for second place. Third place went to Dean Edge with a time of 9.2 seconds.

Toni Dixon from Millarville, Alta edged out the rest in the barrel racing event. Dixon put up a time of 15.343 seconds for first place and won $1781.54.

Just milliseconds from first place was Jennifer Sharp with a time of 15.502. Third place went to Rylee Trenholm who put up a time of 15.503.

The McCarroll team of Justin and Brett McCarroll hailing from Camrose had the fastest time in team roping. The duo put up an impressive time of 5.1 seconds.

Second place was a tie. The Bonnetts, Keely and Logan, had the same time as the Bradies, Braidy Davies and Brady Chappel. Both team had a time of 5.7 seconds.

Rounding out the rodeo events was the novice and junior events.

Novice saddle bronc saw Condor resident Hayden Cole take top spot with a score of 73 points.

Tanner Eno from Coronation had a 37-pint ride in novice bull riding. This was enough to give the young cowboy first place.

Hailing from Sundre, Gordon Erickson put up 81.5 points in junior steer riding. Following Erickson was Benjamin Havell in second place with 80.5 points and Tristen Manning with 75 points for third.

No competitor qualified in the novice bareback event.

The pro rodeo in Benalto is one of the longest running, continuous rodeo event in Canada.

 

Carolynn Knapp rounds the second barrel during her 15.736 second run in the barrel racing event Friday night. Knapp finished the weekend in seventh place in the event.

Jake Maher attempts to hold on during the final event of the night, bull riding. Unfortunately Maher was thrown from the bull before the eight-second buzzer sounded.

Gage Hillis is taken for a ride around the arena during junior steer riding. Hillis finished in fourth place with a final score of 72.5 points.

Professional rodeo clown Hollywood Harris teaches a couple from the audience how to use a whip in between categories. Harris coached Samantha to aim for the paper in her husband’s mouth, not her husband.

Just seconds before her toppled from his horse, Nicholas Patterson attempts to make an adjustment during his saddle bronc ride.

Eckville saddle bronc rider Jake Brown holds on tight after exploding from the gate. Brown was knocked off his bucking bronco before the buzzer went off, and recorded no time for the Benalto Fair and Stampede.

Eckville resident and recent graduate from David Thompson High School, Kylie Windo was crowned as Miss Benalto Fair and Stampede during the Friday night performance of the rodeo.

Colt Cornet rushes into fifth place in tie-down roping. The cowboy put up a time of 9.4 seconds and tied with JT Robinson.

Previous story
Fans in Canada and abroad mourn and reflect as Kawhi Leonard leaves the Raptors

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Bethany Sylvan Lake residents treated to mini car show

A mini show and shine was set up for residents outside the facility Sunday afternoon

Annual Show and Shine rolling into Sylvan Lake

The Accelerated Revolution Foundation event is July 20 at the Meadowlands Golf Club driving range

Construction season begins in Sylvan Lake

The Town of Sylvan Lake announced six major projects to take place this construction season

Sylvan Lake switching to monthly meter readings

Starting in August the Town will eliminate estimates and actual meter reads will be done monthly

ASFA announces fire engine donation in Lacombe

Aerial Apparatus being sent to Paraguay

Scheer flips pancakes, appeals for votes on Calgary Stampede circuit

He started the day at a massive free pancake breakfast in a mall parking lot in Calgary Centre

Canadian spies welcomed energy industry info about alleged threats, documents show

Details of the CSIS practices are emerging in a case mounted by the British Columbia Civil Liberties Association

Second $100M settlement reached in RCMP sexual harassment class action

They who reached a similar deal with its female Mounties three years ago

Canadian teen who sang Mi’kmaq version of ‘Blackbird’ meets Paul McCartney

McCartney first recorded “Blackbird” for The Beatles’ 1968 White Album

Fans in Canada and abroad mourn and reflect as Kawhi Leonard leaves the Raptors

The two-time NBA Finals MVP has reportedly signed with the LA Clippers

VIDEO: Outage problems at Rogers Wireless causing voice service issues

Rogers said that its network teams were working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible

Five things to know about Canadian immigration detention centres

CBSA says there were 6,609 people detained in holding centres in 2017-18

Little Free Pantries spring up to help tackle food insecurity in Canada

Researchers estimated food prices will rise between 1.5 and 3.5 per cent this year

Alberta’s Writing-on-Stone monument named UNESCO World Heritage Site

The site is an ‘ancient and sacred cultural landscape where Indigenous peoples have created rock art for millennia’

Most Read