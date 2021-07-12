FILE – Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, kisses the championship trophy after defeating Serena Williams, of the United States, during the women’s singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

FILE – Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, kisses the championship trophy after defeating Serena Williams, of the United States, during the women’s singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Bianca Andreescu will not compete in Tokyo Olympics due to pandemic

Tennis star cites difficulties caused by the COVID pandemic

Bianca Andreescu says she will not compete in Tokyo Olympics due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Olympics, originally scheduled to have happened last summer, were postponed and are now scheduled to begin on July 23 despite a recent state of emergency declared by Japan amid rising COVID-19 cases.

In a social media post, tennis star Andreescu said that not competing at the Olympic Games this summer was a “very difficult” decision.

“I have been dreaming of representing Canada at the Olympics since I was a little girl, but with all the challenges we are facing as it relates to the pandemic, I know that deep in my heart, this is the right decision to make for myself.,” she said.

“I look forward to representing Canada in future Fed Cup ties, and competing at the 2024 Olympics in Paris!”

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics

Previous story
The Sylvan Lake Gulls come back in their game against the Lethbridge Bulls with a score of 13-3
Next story
Police investigate racist abuse of three England players after Euro final

Just Posted

(Black Press file photo)
Red Deer down to 17 active cases of COVID-19

Ty Penner is up to bat for the Lethbridge Bulls during the first inning of the game on July 11th. Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News
The Sylvan Lake Gulls come back in their game against the Lethbridge Bulls with a score of 13-3

Black Press file photo
Sylvan Lake RCMP make arrests in weapons complaint

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says the best thing Albertans can do is get vaccinated. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Red Deer up to 19 active COVID-19 cases