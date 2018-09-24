On Sept. 20, Big Bear Energy Services Operations Manager Steve Berg and Executive Assistant Lorraine Shewchuk accepted the first Sylvan Lake Pirates Senior AA Hockey team jersey. Pirates Vice President Dallas Hand, Communications Coordinator Trevor Jenner and President Curtis Klein presented the customized Pirates No. 18 jersey to Big Bear to kick off the 2018-19 hockey season. Photo Submitted

Big Bear Energy Services teams up with the Sylvan Lake Pirates

As a team sponsor, Big Bear Energy Services was presented a customized jersey.

By Megan Roth

