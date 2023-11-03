Big Valley’s Zeke Thurston has redemption run on night 2 at CFR

Big Valley’s Zeke Thurston needed a great run and he needed it badly.

On opening night the 29-year-old surprised everyone in attendance when he was bucked off just three seconds into his run leading to just his second no-score this season.

The defending Canadian Finals Rodeo saddle bronc champion delivered on Thursday evening with a whopping 87.50-point performance on the back of Calgary Stampede’s Flying Carma.

“I was after a little redemption after last night but it happens,” he said adding he puts his pants on one leg at a time like everyone else. “It’s not the first time it’s ever happened and it’s probably not going to be the last.

“To draw that little colt tonight and go out there she was getting it on. I was just trying to help her the best I could. I guess it looked pretty good.”

Thursday’s performance was the first time Thurston rode Flying Carma and he tipped his cap to the young horse.

“I’ve seen her go a couple of times this summer. She’s going to have a great career and be around for a long time. The guys are going to win a lot of money on it,” he said.

“For a horse to perform like that on a stage like this, that’s pretty cool.”

Leon Fountain was right behind Thurston with 85.50 points followed by K’s Thomson, Logan Hay, Lucas Macza, and Layton Green all tied for third with 84.75 points.

The Peavey Mart Centrium was nearly sold out on Thursday with only a few empty seats to be found. Thurston explained he fed off the energy of the crowd.

“It was a huge crowd tonight. The corners were filled all the way to the top. There was lots of electricity out there… It was a good rodeo,” he added.

Westerner Park reported both Friday and Saturday night’s shows are sold out. There are still tickets available for Saturday afternoon’s performance and on championship Sunday.

The great attendance was to be expected after it was announced this would be the last year the CFR will be in Red Deer before it moves to Edmonton in 2024.

“I liked it being close to home,” Thurston said with the CFR leaving Red Deer. “With the new baby, we’ve just been going home every night and driving here in the afternoon.

“Change isn’t always bad and hopefully they put their heart and soul into it and put on just as good of a show as they did here. It’s exciting to see where it goes from here.”

The three-time CFR champion won all three of his titles here in Red Deer and is going for his fourth straight.

After his most recent performance, Thurston is ranked 11th in the aggregate with four shows left.

He said it would be nice to win one more title before it moves next year.

“Everybody used to joke that I was going to win all the world titles and no Canadian titles because I think I ended up in second three times in Edmonton,” he said.

“It would be nice to get one anywhere. It’s never a give me and it’s never a layup. Still have to go four more rounds and do what we do.”

Steer Wrestling: T1) Scott Guenther 3.9 seconds T1) Chance Butterfield 3.9 T3) Harley Cole T3) Cody Cassidy

Ladies Barrels: 1) Taylor Manning 13.86 seconds 2) Blake Molle 13.93 3) Bradi Whiteside 13.98

Bareback: 1) Clint Laye 85.25 points 2) Dantan Bertsch 84.25 3) Ty Taypotat 83.50

Tie-down roping: 1) Shane Smith 8.8 seconds 2) Kyle Lucas 9.1 T3) Jesse Popescul 9.3 T3) Erik Dublanko 9.3

Bull riding: 1) Wyatt Gleeson 86.75 points 2) Ashton Sahli 86.25 3) Edgar Durazo 85.75

Team roping: 1) Dillon Graham 3.9 seconds T2) Brady Chappel 4.1 T2) Calgary Smith 4.1

