Big Valley’s Zeke Thurston wins fourth CFR title

If he wasn’t already Big Valley’s Zeke Thurston approached legendary status on Sunday.

With $89, 186.71 in total earnings, Thurston won his fourth Canadian Finals Rodeo Saddle Bronc Championship without winning the aggregate.

The 29-year-old won his first in 2019 and has been on a tear ever since winning in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

His success has put him on top in four out of the five years the event has been held in Red Deer at the Peavey Mart Centrium.

“I’m feeling great,” Thurston said after an 88.25-point run on Sunday. “You could give me six more.”

Thurston won the title on top of Calgary Stampede’s Tokyo Bubbles, the same horse he rode at last year’s CFR that got him a 91-point score.

He explained she stumbled a bit coming out of the gate but he made the best of it.

Thurston came into this year’s CFR on a mission. With Eckville’s Ben Anderson with more season earnings Thurston knew he had to have a great week of riding.

Despite getting bucked off on day one, Thurston claimed first in every round other than Saturday night’s performance where he came in third.

To keep himself mentally and physically ready he tries to stay in a “game mode” frame of mind throughout the week.

“I think it’s the way I was wired,” he said.

“I guess I just try to demand excellence of myself and I want it really bad. I’m super competitive. God blessed me with a super cool talent. I just try to share that with everybody and try to put on the best show I can every time I nod my head.”

“Hopefully I can influence somebody in the crowd in some positive way. That’s what keeps me going.”

He believes he was created to be a champion and works endlessly to hone his craft. Even though he’s been dominant for the last five years at the CFR he said being a good person is what matters most.

“The gold buckles and everything else that’s really null in the big picture of things,” he said. “Being a good person and someone a little kid can look up to is what’s important to me.”

Up next for Thurston he’ll look to defend his world title at the National Finals Rodeo in December in Las Vegas. The three-time world champion has won in 2016, 2019, and in 2023.

At just under 30 years old Thurston has no plans of slowing down at least for now.

“As my kids get older that’s more of my main focus. Obviously, bigger life goals than opposed to maybe the in-arena goals,” he said.

“But I damn sure have got some good years left in me and I’m going to use them up.”

Bull riding: 1) Edgar Durazo 88.00 2) Lonnie Phillips 86.25 3) Coy Robbins 82.25 CFR Champion: Edgar Durazo

Tie-down roping: 1) Haven Meged 8.1 2) Kyle Lucas 8.4 3) Jesse Popescul 8.5 CFR Champion: Haven Meged

Saddle Bronc: T1) Zeke Thurston 88.25 T1) Logan Hay 88.25 3) K’s Thomson 86.25 CFR Champion: Zeke Thurston

Bareback: 1) Dantan Bertsch 88.75 2) Clint Laye 88.25 3) Michael Solberg 85.50 CFR Champion: Clint Laye

Steer wrestling: 1) Dalton Massey 3.4 2) Scott Guenther 3.5 3) Ty Miller 3.9 CFR Champion: Scott Guenther

Ladies Barrels: 1) Karli Cowie 13.60 2) Lynette Brodoway 13.61 3) Justine Elliott 13.86 CFR Champion: Lynette Brodoway

