Big win for Sylvan Lake Yettis over rivals Red Deer Renegades

The Yettis won 18-7 over the Red Deer Renegades, May 22

The Yettis celebrate a well placed goal during the May 22 home game. In the first period of the game the Yettis came out ahead with a score of 5-1. Photos Submitted

The Sylvan Lake Yettis have added another tally to the Win column.

At the May 22 home game, the Yettis took on the Red Deer Renegades at home. The last time the two teams faced off, the Renegades managed to get passed the Yettis with a score of 8-7.

This time, the Yettis were unstoppable and won with a commanding lead, 18-7.

The home team started out strong when A Sylvester scored the first goal of the game at 11:0, assisted by B McLaughlin and A Barnes.

The Yettis went on to score a total of five goals in the first period, letting in only one from the Renegades.

The second period saw the Yettis on fire. The team scored a total of 10 points in the middle frame.

Z Daniels, assisted by K Bowen started the period off early for the home team. Bowen went on to score four times during the second period.

By the end of the second period the Yettis had an impressive lead with a score of 15-5.

The game wasn’t over, and the Yettis weren’t about to go easy on their rivals. The Renegades got through the Yetti defenses twice in the final 20 minutes of play.

The Yettis finished the game scoring three more times, with a final score of 18-7.

A season-long goal for the Yettis is to play their game from the start, and to stay out of the penalty box. During the May 22 game the Yettis had a total of 13 minutes in the penalty box.

The Yettis were penalized early in the game for having too many men on the court.

Rival Renegades spent 31 minutes in the penalty box for various offenses such as slashing, holding and roughing.

With this win the Yettis are poised in second place, just behind the first place Renegades.

The Yettis are on the road for their next game before returning home on June 1 for the first of four straight home games.

The Calgary Wranglers will take on the Yettis at the NexSource Centre on June 1, with the ball dropping at 1 p.m.