Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman (34) works against the Texas Rangers during first inning American League MLB baseball action in Toronto on September 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman to start Game 1 against Twins

Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman will get the start for Game 1 of Toronto’s wild-card series against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.

Gausman was originally tabbed to pitch in Sunday’s regular-season finale against Tampa Bay, but the start was pushed back when Toronto clinched a playoff spot Saturday night.

The Twins have tabbed right-hander Pablo Lopez for the opener of the best-of-three series.

Gausman was 12-9 with a 3.16 earned-run average this season. He had 237 strikeouts over 185 innings.

Game 2 is scheduled for Wednesday. Game 3, if necessary, will be played Thursday.

The series winner will play the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series.

