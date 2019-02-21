Kyle Oliver from Alberta, in red, takes a good shot from his Ontario opponent Christopher Lucas Craston during the second round of the 60kg bronze medal match, won by Craston on points, on Feb. 20th at Westerner Park. Photos by Jordie Dwyer

Boxers claim two silver medals for Alberta in wild night

Cole Brander of Edmonton fought for the gold medal against Avery Martin-Duval of Quebec

In Canada Winter Games boxing on Feb. 20th, Cole Brander of Edmonton fought for the gold medal against Avery Martin-Duval of Quebec, a three-time National Champion.

He conceded the victory to his opponent after three rounds, and earned the silver medal, by points.

“I think it was par; I think I could have done a lot of things better. I’m happy with some aspects of my performance. I am happy I stuck it out. He’s a strong fighter, he’s fast, but I’m strong, I’m fast, and he was better than me today, but there’s always next time. We’re going to work hard, and we’re going to fight for it,” said Brander.

The following match featured Kyle Oliver in the bronze medal fight of the 60kg category, facing Lucas Craston of Ontario. Unfortunately for Oliver, he lost the match by points, ending the tournament in fourth place.

Later in the evening in the 75kg weight category, Janick Lacroix was up fighting for the gold medal against Mohamed Zawadi of Ontario.

The tightly contested fight went in favor of the Ontario boxer in judges decisions, giving Lacroix the silver medal.

“It was definitely a battle. We slugged it out for three rounds, and it was a really good competition. I thought I won it, but it’s the judges’ decision, and I’ll let it up to them,” said Lacroix.

“Silver is a big deal. I was coming here for the gold medal for sure, but I’ll take what I can get and come back stronger next year at Nationals.”

“I’ve been through a lot and worked through it. I worked really hard for it, and I am proud of it. Today I definitely fought for my old coach Mike (Kucik). I always fought for him. Everything I do is for him now,” commented Lacroix on the passing in 2016 of his former coach Kucik.

“When I hear sounds from the corner from Kerry (Fahlham) I hear Mike words in the other corner. He’s always there with me, and I’ll appreciate that.”

-Submitted by Team AB

 

