Kyle Primeau is thrown off his bucking bull during the 2019 BRC Finals at the NexSource Centre in Sylvan Lake. File Photo

BRC Finals in Sylvan Lake moved to next November

The Bull Riders Canada Finals has been postponed, and will return to Sylvan Lake in 2021

The 2020 Bull Riders Canada Finals, set for this November at the NexSource Centre, has been officially postponed.

Bull Riders Canada (BRC) announced on July 8 the season and finals have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All BRC events that are scheduled between now and the end of the year will automatically count towards the 2021 Finals.

Jennifer Friend, BRC executive director, said they are still hopeful guidelines for indoor events will open up to allow BRC event in the fall of this year.

“Words cannot even begin to describe how much we miss seeing the faces of our extended BRC Family… Our Committees need the support of the loyal fans to help make these amazing events such a success for their communities!” Friend said in a press release.

The postponement of the BRC events is also due to many Bull Riders Canada events, such as Bull Arena in Eckville, being cancelled or postponed.

“…With the majority of the Season VIII Events being postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19, there will not be enough regular Season events to hold a Finals event this year.”

The Finals were scheduled to take over the NexSource Centre in Sylvan Lake Nov. 19-21. This means the Finals will return to Sylvan Lake Nov. 12-13, 2021.

Sylvan Lake Mayor Sean McIntyre says the decision to postpone the massive event was the right one.

“I imagine many Sylvan Lakers and BRC fans are disappointed today; however, the decision to postpone the 2020 BRC Finals, is the right one. We look forward to gathering, celebrating, and welcoming the bulls and their riders back to Sylvan Lake in 2021!” McIntyre said in the press release.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
IIHF encouraged by NHL’s potential return to Olympics in ‘22

Just Posted

BRC Finals in Sylvan Lake moved to next November

The Bull Riders Canada Finals has been postponed, and will return to Sylvan Lake in 2021

Charges laid following shooting in Lacombe County

A man turned himself in to Rimbey RCMP after an incident on July 5

47 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday in Alberta, still 620 active cases

3 active COVID-19 cases remain in Red Deer

Severe thunderstorm watch in place for Sylvan Lake and Eckville

Environment Canada issued the watch Tuesday afternoon.

Benalto artist depicts those lazy, hazy (virus-free) days of summer at Sylvan Lake

David More’s Shore Figures exhibit is showing at the Red Deer museum

Sponsors urge name change for Edmonton Eskimos’ as pressure to switch builds

Team to ‘ramp up’ consultations with Inuit

Ban federal use of facial-recognition tools, groups urge Trudeau government

Discussion grows about curbing powers

Charges dropped against N.S. woman injured during arrest in racial profiling case

Charges dropped against N.S. woman injured during arrest in racial profiling case

Conservative stalwart Scott Reid backing newcomer Leslyn Lewis for leadership

Conservative stalwart Scott Reid backing newcomer Leslyn Lewis for leadership

Planned class-action lawsuit alleges illegal strip-searches of federal prisoners

Planned class-action lawsuit alleges illegal strip-searches of federal prisoners

Two protesters get conditional discharge after Alberta turkey farm demonstration

Two protesters get conditional discharge after Alberta turkey farm demonstration

Daisies bring a sunny look to the garden

Daisies bring a sunny look to the garden

IIHF encouraged by NHL’s potential return to Olympics in ‘22

IIHF encouraged by NHL’s potential return to Olympics in ‘22

Most Read