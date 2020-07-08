BRC Finals in Sylvan Lake moved to next November

The Bull Riders Canada Finals has been postponed, and will return to Sylvan Lake in 2021

The 2020 Bull Riders Canada Finals, set for this November at the NexSource Centre, has been officially postponed.

Bull Riders Canada (BRC) announced on July 8 the season and finals have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All BRC events that are scheduled between now and the end of the year will automatically count towards the 2021 Finals.

Jennifer Friend, BRC executive director, said they are still hopeful guidelines for indoor events will open up to allow BRC event in the fall of this year.

“Words cannot even begin to describe how much we miss seeing the faces of our extended BRC Family… Our Committees need the support of the loyal fans to help make these amazing events such a success for their communities!” Friend said in a press release.

The postponement of the BRC events is also due to many Bull Riders Canada events, such as Bull Arena in Eckville, being cancelled or postponed.

“…With the majority of the Season VIII Events being postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19, there will not be enough regular Season events to hold a Finals event this year.”

The Finals were scheduled to take over the NexSource Centre in Sylvan Lake Nov. 19-21. This means the Finals will return to Sylvan Lake Nov. 12-13, 2021.

Sylvan Lake Mayor Sean McIntyre says the decision to postpone the massive event was the right one.

“I imagine many Sylvan Lakers and BRC fans are disappointed today; however, the decision to postpone the 2020 BRC Finals, is the right one. We look forward to gathering, celebrating, and welcoming the bulls and their riders back to Sylvan Lake in 2021!” McIntyre said in the press release.

Coronavirus