Brigley celebrates second year with Rebels

Sylvan Lake hockey player Talon Brigley, 17, recently started his second year playing for the Red Deer Rebels, part of the eastern conference of the Western Hockey League. Brigley was drafted to the Rebels in the second round last year.

As of time of writing on Tuesday, Oct. 25, the Rebels have won all 10 games they’ve played in and Brigley has played in every game, so far earning one goal and two assists and making 17 shots on net.

“It’s going good,” Brigley said of his second year with the team. “The team is playing well. We have a strong team this year and I’m looking forward to the rest of it.”

Brigley said it was tough not getting into the Rebels’ lineup right away last year, after he joined the team.

“Once I got into the lineup, things got easier,” he said. “I’m feeling more comfortable and confident this year, playing the way I know I can play the game and using my abilities.”

According to Brigley, the 2022/2023 season is looking bright for the Rebels.

“Hopefully this year we’ll have a good shot at the championships,” he said. “A lot of the guys have that belief, that we can do something cool this year. Our future is going to be pretty big and we’ve got a chance to do something special.”

Brigley grew up in Sylvan Lake and has been playing hockey since he was four years old. He said his favourite part about hockey is the competition and the friends he’s been able to make along the way.

“It’s always been my favourite sport to play,” he said. “I just love it.”

Brigley is now finishing his grade 12 year and hockey will be part of his future.

“Hopefully I can go on and play pro hockey somewhere,” he said. “I just want to play at the highest level I can. Hopefully that means going to the NHL someday, but if I can’t, I want to play at the highest level I can.”

The Rebels will be playing in Red Deer on Friday, Oct. 28, against the Vancouver Giants. Their next home game won’t happen again until Saturday, Nov. 19, against the Brandon Wheat Kings.

