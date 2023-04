Bruins take Presidents’ Trophy with OT win over Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Jake Christiansen (23) collides with Boston Bruins left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) in the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

David Pastrnak scored his 53rd goal of the season 41 seconds into overtime and the Boston Bruins wrapped up the Presidents’ Trophy with their franchise-record 58th victory, 2-1 over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night,

Hampus Lindholm sent a pass to Pastrnak for the backhand winner.

The Presidents’ Trophy goes to the NHL regular-season points leader. Boston broke a tie with the 1970-71 team for the franchise victory mark and moved four away from tying the NHL record of 62 set by Detroit in 1995-96 and matched by Tampa Bay in 2018-19.

Tyler Bertuzzi had a tying power-play goal in the second and Linus Ullmark made 25 saves to help the Bruins win for the eighth time in nine games.

Jack Roslovic scored for Columbus and Michael Hutchinson stopped 29 shots. The Blue Jackets have lost six of eight.

OILERS 2, KINGS 0

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid scored his NHL-leading 61st goal of the season and Edmonton beat Los Angeles for its third straight victory.

McDavid scored his 300th NHL goal, beating goalie Joonas Korpisalo with a wrist shot from the slot on a short-handed breakaway to make it 2-0 at 3:53 of the third period.

McDavid became the first player in NHL history to have five 10-game point streaks in a season, breaking Wayne Gretzky’s record of four in 1986-87. McDavid also became the fifth player in league history to reach 300 goals and 500 assists before playing 600 career games, following Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Peter Statsny and Bryan Trottier.

Stuart Skinner made 44 saves for his first shutout of the season and second in the NHL, helping the Oilers move past the Kings into third place in the Western Conference.

Evander Kane opened the scoring with 52 seconds left in the first period with his 15th of the season.

The Kings have lost two in a row.

LIGHTNING 5, CAPITALS 1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Pat Maroon scored twice in the third period, Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist and Tampa Bay beat slumping Washington.

Stamkos assisted on Alex Killorn’s goal midway through the opening period, then scored his 32nd of the season with 2.8 seconds left to put Tampa Bay up by two.

Maroon, who entered the game with three goals this season, scored early in the third period to give Tampa Bay a 3-1 lead, then put the game away with his second with 3:32 to go. Erik Cernak added a short-handed, empty-net goal with 1:54 remaining.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 30 saves for the Lightning.

Craig Smith scored for the Capitals. They are 1-4-2 in their past seven games.

PANTHERS 5, CANADIENS 2

MONTREAL (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk had his fifth career hat trick and an assist in Florida’s victory over Montreal.

With his second goal, Tkachuk became the fourth player in NHL history to have 100 or more points in consecutive seasons after changing teams in the offseason. He joined Wayne Gretzky (1987-88, 1988-89), Jimmy Carson (1987-88, 1988-89) and Mike Rogers (1980-81, 1981-82) in achieving the feat.

Anton Lundell added two goals and one assist and Alex Lyon made 18 saves while helping the Panthers to its second win in a row and a season series sweep of Montreal

Sean Farrell scored his first career goal and Rafael Harvey-Pinard had a goal for the Canadiens.

PENGUINS 2, PREDATORS 0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tristan Jarry turned away 27 shots to outduel Juuse Saros and Pittsburgh beat Nashville.

Jason Zucker scored his 26th goal in the second period to give Jarry all the help he would need in his 13th career shutout. Jake Guentzel added a power-play goal in the third period.

Pittsburgh held on to the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with the victory. The Penguins are one point ahead of Florida, which won in Montreal on Thursday.

DEVILS 2, RANGERS 1

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Erik Haula and Timo Meier scored and Vitek Vanecek made three big third-period saves to lead New Jersey past New York.

Vanecek finished with 24 saves as the Devils won the season series 3-1 and opened a four-point lead over the Rangers in the Metropolitan Division with two weeks left in the season. He stopped Vincent Trocheck in close twice and Vladimir Tarasenko in the final 12 minutes in picking up his 30th win.

Chris Kreider scored his 33rd goal for the Rangers.

SHARKS 4, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3, OT

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Logan Couture scored at 50 seconds of overtime to push San Jose past Vegas.

Mario Ferraro had a goal and assist, Oskar Lindblom and Tomas Hertl also scored and former Harvard defenseman Henry Thrun had two assists in his NHL debut. James Reimer made 23 saves.

Thrun is the second Sharks defenseman to have a multi-point game in his NHL debut, joining Scott Hannan, who also had two assists in his first game in October 1998.

Nicolas Hague, Ivan Barbashev and Michael Amadio scored for the Golden Knights. Laurent Brossoit made 20 saves. Vegas wrapped up a playoff spot earlier when Pittsburgh beat Nashville.

SENATORS 5, FLYERS 4, OT

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored at 1:36 of overtime off goalie Felix Sandstrom’s giveaway in Ottawa’sd victory over Philadelphia.

After the Flyers scored three straight goals to force overtime, Sandstrom misplayed the puck behind the net, with DeBrincat scoring into an open net to keep the Senators’ playoff hopes alive.

Tim Stutzle had a goal and an assist, Austin Watson, Shane Pinto and Claude Giroux also scored and Cam Talbot stopped seven of 11 shots.

Tony DeAngelo, Cam York and Noah Cates, Owen Tippett scored for the Flyers. Sandstrom made 41 saves. Tippett tied it with 2:39 left.

RED WINGS 3, HURRICANES 2

DETROIT (AP) — Defenseman Jake Walman scored with 3.2 seconds left to lift Detroit past Carolina.

Dominik Kubalik and captain Dylan Larkin also scored for the Red Wings and Alex Nedeljkovic made 31 saves to beat his former team.

Carolina defense partners Brent Burns and Jaccob Slavin scored 3:36 apart in the second.

BLUES 5, BLACKHAWKS 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Logan Brown and Alexey Toropchenko scored 38 seconds apart in the second period and St. Louis handed Chicago its seventh straight loss.

Jakub Vrana, Jordan Kyrou and Brandon Saad also scored for St. Louis. The Blues, still clinging to playoff hopes, have won two straight and three of four.

Andreas Athanasiou, Tyler Johnson and Boris Katchouk scored for Chicago. The Blackhawks dropped into a tie with Columbus for last overall in the NHL.

KRAKEN 4, DUCKS 1

SEATTLE (AP) — Jaden Schwartz and Matty Beniers scored within three minutes of each other in the first period and Seattle hung on to beat Anaheim.

Daniel Sprong added a power-play goal with 4:18 left and Alex Wennberg sealed it with an empty-netter. Martin Jones made 18 saves to help the Kraken keep their grip on the top Western Conference wild-card playoff spot. Brock McGinn scored for Anaheim.

The Associated Press