Central Alberta Buccaneers Wide Receiver Axsivier Lawrence caught the last pass of the first pass for the touchdown. Todd Colin Vaughan/Lacombe Express

Buccaneers pillage Irish 36-0

Central Alberta bounces back after off week against Wolfpack

The Central Alberta Buccaneers came into their last home game of the season against the Airdrie Irish thirsting for win after tragically giving up a first half lead the previous week against the Calgary Wolfpack.

“Sometimes this team gets too comfortable and we started giving them too much and that’s how they came back. That is how they won,” Defensiveback Quincy Hill said about the game against the Wolfpack.

It would be the Bucs’ defence that would set the pace for the game, leading to 36-0 beat-down that gave the Bucs’ momentum heading into the final game of the regular season.

In the first half the offensive well was fairly dry for both teams — with the Bucs’ taking a 9-0 lead into the second half.

The only score of the half came on the final play when Receiver Axsivier Lawrence broke loose for the touchdown to add to the 2-0 Bucs’ lead due to an earlier safety.

The third quarter started the way the second ending, with Quarterback Jarrett Burzuk once again connecting with Lawrence to put Central Alberta up 16-0.

The Bucs’ added to their lead when Hill forced his second turnover of the game, this one being in Irish endzone for a Bucs’s score — putting them up 23-0.

“They were like go take that ball and the punter wasn’t serious, so I jumped on it,” Hill said. “It was our first defensive touchdown.”

Alberta Football League leading receiver Ben Hnatiuk continued the Bucs’ momentum in the fourth after catching three catches for 55-yards, culminating in a touchdown that extended the lead to 29-0. Hnatiuk would continue his hot streak, once again finishing a drive with an 18-yard catch to put the game out of reach at 36-0.

The Bucs’ would hold out for win, setting up their final game of the regular season on the road against the undefeated Cold Lake Fighter Jets.

“We are trying to beat Cold Lake. They put a stomping on us and they ran on us all day. We have changed our whole defence just for them,” Hill said.


