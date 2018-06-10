HOME OPENER - The Central Alberta Buccaneers put the boots to the Airdrie Irish in their home opener, winning 48-7 at Setters Place Field. Todd Colin Vaughan/Lacombe Express

Bucs’ dominate Airdrie Irish 48-7

Central Alberta improves to 1-1 season with crushing victory

The Central Alberta Buccaneers made short work of the Airdrie Irish at their home opener, putting the boots to their QEII rival 48-7.

The game was the very first time the Bucs’ played in the friendly confines of the new Setters Place Field, which was recently renovated for the 2019 Canada Games.

The game was never in doubt, after the Bucs’ went up 31-0 in the first quarter, on two touchdowns by Tanner Olstad.

“Coach Devo (Devon Hand) told me to hit it full speed and that is all I was thinking about when I caught it,” Olstad said about the play.

Olstad’s first score was a 90 yard return on the opening kickoff, Josh Blanchard scored a 20 yard touchdown, Preston Bailey caught a 20 yard catch and Olstad scored his second to put the Bucs up 28-0.

“We had Judah starting this week and he was throwing hot stuff. He was giving it to all of our receivers and we were making plays. Our o-line was blocking great,” Olstad said.

The Bucs’ would add a field goal heading into the second quarter, pushing the lead to 31-0.

The Bucs’ would continue the onslaught in the second quarter after Bailey scored his second touchdown of the game on a pass by quarterback Judah Knip, stretching the lead to 38-0.

It would take the rest of the second quarter before Ben Hnatiuk scored an 80 yard touchdown with 27 seconds left in the half, pushing the lead to 45-0.

Going into the second half, clouds were looming and the AFL mercy rule kicked in due to the Bucs’ lead being over 35 points — which meant the remainder of the game would be played in run time.

Despite the time running faster, the game started moving slower with the Bucs’ only managing a 30 yard field 10 minutes into the third quarter.

The Irish would show proof of life late in the fourth quarter on a touchdown by Max Hall, but it wouldn’t make a difference — with the Bucs’ notching the 48-7 win.

“This week we came prepared. We knew what we wanted. Last week we were getting off all the rust. This week, we came with more of a purpose,” Olstad said.

Central Alberta heads into next week’s home game on Saturday against the Lloydminster Vandals with a 1-1 record.

todd.vaughan@lacombeexpress.com

Previous story
Stettler man gets hole-in-one

Just Posted

Singer Alecia Aichelle set to reel in new single

Central Alberta artist excited for main stage performance at Westerner Days

Bucs’ dominate Airdrie Irish 48-7

Central Alberta improves to 1-1 season with crushing victory

Red Deer native lands title role in Canadian Badlands Passion Play

Aaron Krogram is back in the role of Jesus for this year’s epic production

WATCH: Gary W. Harris Celebration Plaza announced

2019 Winter Games Society marked a another milestone with renaming of downtown plaza

Red Deer RCMP warn public of new and seasonal scams

Learn to recognize and protect yourself and others from scams

VIDEO: Despite controversy, Anthony Bourdain championed Canadian cuisine

Bourdain travelled to Newfoundland last fall, where he ate fish and chips in Petty Harbour

Trans Mountain pipeline spill much larger than B.C. government first reported

Ministry of Environment says the spill volume has been revised to 4,800 litres from 100 litres

Thousands of Canadian breast cancer patients could avoid chemo, according to study

Results are expected to spare patients from having to undergo rounds of chemotherapy

Hats fundraiser for paralyzed Humboldt Broncos player takes off

Alberta couple wanted to help Ryan Straschnitzki, who was paralyzed in the April bus crash

Trump’s calling Trudeau ‘dishonest and weak’ sparks calls for calm

President’s advisers say tirade was response to comments PM made at the end of the G7 meeting

Justify’s Triple Crown run caps magical run for Canadian breeder

John Gunther, owner of Glennwood Farm in Kentucky, bred 13th U.S. Triple Crown champion Justify

Rare car wins Peoples’ Choice award at Stettler car show

‘39 Chev owned by Donalda man

G7 leaders agree to joint communique: Trudeau

Prime minister says five countries agreed to a plastics charter to protect environment and oceans

Central Alberta on severe thunderstorm watch

Many warnings issued by Environment Canada Sat., June 9 afternoon

Most Read