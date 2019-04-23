Austin Watier tries to hang on to his bucking bull at last year’s Bull Arena. Watier was bucked off before the eight second timer chimed. File Photo

Bull Arena returns to Eckville first weekend of May

Eckville’s Bull Arena is sanctioned by Bull Riders of Canada

The Eckville Arena is once again preparing for all the excitement of the annual Bull Arena.

On May 3 Eckville Arena Operating Committee, partnered with Bull Riders Canada, Eckville and area will be treated to the fan-favourite rodeo spectacle.

Phillip Rodney says the Eckville Arena is one of only two arenas in Alberta that run completely on volunteers.

“All money that is being raised by this event will be put entirely back into the Eckville arena to help keep costs low for the community that uses the facility,” Rodney said in a press release.

The Bull Arena is the major yearly fundraiser for the committee, and it has been running in Eckville for 21 years.

The volunteer ran committee started the event as a way to fundraise for the operations of the arena, the press release states.

Bull Arena helps to keep member fees and rates to “low and fair”.

“[This allows] all children and families who want to participate in activities held at the arena, such as minor hockey and figure skating, to be able to,” the press release says.

Partnering with Bull Riders Canada helps t bring in riders, bulls and entertainment to the event, while the committee provides all the rest, including volunteers to run the event.

“With having this a BRC event, we should get some really top caliber bull riders come to Eckville to compete against some great bulls,” said Rodney.

The event also has a new stack contractor this year, Lacombe’s Outlaw Buckers Rodeo Corp/Sawyer Pro Rodeos owned by Curtis and Corrie Sawyer.

Along with the thrills of the main show, a game of Mexican Poker will also be had.

Following the close of the show, a cabaret, featuring the music of Wild Rose Roulette, will complete the night.

Tickets to the Bull Arena are $20 for adults and $10 for students, and the doors open 6 p.m. with the bull riding starting at 7 p.m..

The cabaret is planned to begin at 9 p.m. with an admission of $10. No minors are allowed at the cabaret.

“Hope everyone can come out and support this great community event it should be really good,” Rodney said.

