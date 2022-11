The Mammoth Graphics bullfighters did their best to protect the bull riders and steer the bulls away during the Bull Riders Canada events on Nov. 18 and 19. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)

The Urban Dirtworks Bull Riders Canada Finals, presented by Wrangler, took over the NexSource Centre this past weekend, Nov. 18 and 19. Thursday night, Nov. 17, saw the facility rocking with a concert by Aaron Goodvin and Hailey Benedict to kick off the adrenalin-filled bull riding events.

At the end of the bull riding finals, Fabian Dueck, from Paraguay, took home first place. Local rider Carter Sahli, from Red Deer, finished fourth.

Bull riding

Red Deer cowboy Carter Sahli took a hard fall during round two of the bull riding event at the NexSource Centre, Saturday, Nov. 19. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)