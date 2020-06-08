Calgary Flames prospect Dustin Wolf named CHL goaltender of the year

Calgary Flames prospect Dustin Wolf named CHL goaltender of the year

TORONTO — Calgary Flames prospect Dustin Wolf has been named the Canadian Hockey League’s goaltender of the year.

The goalie for the Western Hockey League’s Everett Silvertips led all CHL netminders in 2019-20 with 1.88 goals-against-average, a .935 save percentage and nine shutouts while compiling a 34-10-2 record.

The 19-year-old from Tustin, Calif., allowed one goal or fewer in 21 of his 46 games this season and compiled a shutout streak of 147 minutes 47 seconds between January 17-22.

The seventh round pick by the Flames in the 2019 NHL draft signed his entry-level contract last month.

Nico Daws of the Ontario Hockey League’s Guelph Storm and Ottawa Senators prospect Kevin Mandolese of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Cape Breton Eagles were the other finalists.

It’s the third time in five years a Silvertips goalie has won the award. Carter Hart won it in 2016 and 2018.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2020.

The Canadian Press

hockey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
2020 Vanier Cup a casualty of COVID-19, U Sports cancels championships

Just Posted

COVID-19: Anti-racism protesters from the weekend in Alberta are asked to get tested

There are were anti-racism rallys in Red Deer over the weekend

Digital programming to continue at Sylvan Lake Municipal Library through summer

The library hopes to reopen sometime in July, but will continue online programming moving forward

Class of 2020 will always remember senior year, Sylvan Lake valedictorian says

Sadie Jeffries, H.J. Cody valedictorian, said the year didn’t go as planned but is special in own way

The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada as of Sunday afternoon

More than 7,138 confirmed in Alberta

40 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Alberta

Province’s central zone still has no active cases

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Hubert Gagnon, who played Homer Simpson in Quebec version of show, dies at 73

Hubert Gagnon, who played Homer Simpson in Quebec version of show, dies at 73

COVID-19 is still alive and well.

COVID-19 is still alive and well.

Lyme Disease – The Black-Legged Tick Can be Deadly

Lyme Disease – The Black-Legged Tick Can be Deadly

Current, former NHL players form Hockey Diversity Alliance

Current, former NHL players form Hockey Diversity Alliance

‘Create your own excitement’: Players ponder empty buildings

‘Create your own excitement’: Players ponder empty buildings

MLB offers 76-game season, playoffs rise up to 16 teams

MLB offers 76-game season, playoffs rise up to 16 teams

Calgary Flames prospect Dustin Wolf named CHL goaltender of the year

Calgary Flames prospect Dustin Wolf named CHL goaltender of the year

Most Read