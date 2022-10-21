Quebec skip Jean-Michel Menard calls the sweep as they play Alberta in draw 11 action at the Tim Hortons Brier curling championship at Mile One Centre in St. John's on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Menard scored three points in the extra end for a 9-6 victory over Finland's Markus Sipila on Friday at the world mixed curling championship. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Canada beats Finland 9-6 to reach semifinals at world mixed curling championship

Canada’s Jean-Michel Menard scored three points in the extra end for a 9-6 victory over Finland’s Markus Sipila on Friday at the world mixed curling championship.

Menard scored a deuce in the seventh end but Sipila tied the game with a three-ender in the eighth at the Curl Aberdeen facility.

Canada advanced to play Switzerland’s Ursi Hegner in the semifinals on Saturday. Scotland’s Cameron Bryce will face Sweden’s Therese Westman in the other game.

Menard, from Gatineau, Que., and teammates Marie-France Larouche, Ian Belleau and Annie Lemay beat Italy’s Denise Pimpini 9-5 in a qualification game earlier Friday.

Medal games are also set for Saturday.

Previous story
Blue Jays agree to terms with manager John Schneider on three-year deal

Just Posted

Danielle Smith celebrates after being chosen as the new leader of the United Conservative Party and next Alberta premier in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Central Alberta MLAs named to Premier Smith’s cabinet

Brett Gardiner was recently named the CPRA Announcer of the Year, an award he’s now won 11 consecutive times. (Photo submitted)
Gardiner named CPRA Announcer of the Year for 11th time

Sylvan Lake actors Everett Dool (left) and Layne Zazalak are pictured rehearsing one of the four plays for the Theatre Trail that took place in the fall. The Sylvan Lake Theatre will be hosting a workshop and storytelling circles to encourage more people to try theatre. (Contributed photo by Megan Routhier)
Sylvan Lake Theatre offering opportunity to develop skills

League play for the Sylvan Lake Curling Club has started up again. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)
Curling season starts up again in Sylvan Lake