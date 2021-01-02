Canada’s Dylan Holloway (10) checks Czech Republic’s David Jiricek (8) during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Canada’s Dylan Holloway (10) checks Czech Republic’s David Jiricek (8) during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Canada blanks Czech Republic 3-0 to reach world junior hockey semifinals

Goalie Devon Levi has 29 saves in shutout win

Canada advanced to the semifinals of the world junior men’s hockey championship with a 3-0 win over the Czech Republic on Saturday in Edmonton.

Goaltender Devon Levi posted a 29-save shutout and Dylan Cozens had a goal and an assist for the host country. Connor McMichael scored into an empty net and defenceman Bowen Byram also scored for Canada at Rogers Place.

Canada will face Russia in one semifinal on Monday, while the U.S. meets Finland.

Russia reached the semifinals with a 2-1 quarterfinal win over Germany, while Finland downed Sweden 3-2 to advance. Canada was the only team to go undefeated in the preliminary round at 4-0 to top Pool A. The Czech Republic (2-2) ranked fourth in Pool B.

Nick Malik, who spend part of last season with the Ontario Hockey League’s Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, stopped 22 shots in the loss.

Canada led 2-0 after the opening period on goals from co-captains Cozens and Byram.

The host country didn’t dominate puck possession as it did in a 4-1 win over Finland to cap the round-robin, however. The Czechs battled hard for the puck to make Canada chase them, and often clogged the neutral zone to force the Canadians to jump and chase. But Canada’s grinding forecheck in the third period shrunk the Czech Republic’s chances of a comeback.

Czech coach Karel Mlejnek pulled Malik for an extra attacker with five and a half minutes to play in regulation, but McMichael scored an empty-netter at 17:11.

The Czech couldn’t produce a power-play goal with less than two minutes to play when Quinton Byfield was penalized for hooking. Canada outshot the Czechs 11-6 in a scoreless, penalty-free second period. With a hard-working backcheck, Canadian forward Peyton Krebs prevented an odd-man Czech chance off a turnover late in the period.

“It’s a plus for me the way the Czechs play us, the way we played and the way we had to dig in and figure it out,” Canadian head coach Andre Tourigny said. “I think that’s a good thing.”

Levi played his busiest period of the tournament stopping all 12 shots he faced in the first.

“I’m just taking every moment and savouring it because I know this is my last world juniors,” Levi said. “I’m going to be able to look back on this for the rest of my life. I’m just trying to enjoy it as much as I can and I think that really takes the pressure off.”

With eight attempts on Malik in the opening frame, Canada was outshot in a period for the first time in the tournament. But seconds after Adam Raska’s interference penalty expired, Byram scored his first of the tournament squeezing a shot under Malik’s right armpit at 11:39. Cozens scored Canada’s first goal for the second time in as many games.

Connor McMichael flipped the puck up ice to Cozens on a breakaway. The Buffalo Sabres prospect shovelled the puck between Malik’s pads at 8:22.

READ MORE: Canada tops pool at world junior hockey championship with dominant 4-1 win over Finland

Byram and Cozens are alternating the captaincy in the absence of injured Kirby Dach. Canada was minus forward Alex Newhook, who injured his shoulder in the Finland game. Connor Zary centred a line with wingers Krebs and Cole Perfetti in Newhook’s absence, and defenceman Jordan Spence also drew into the lineup. Cozens has a team-leading seven goals and six assists in five games.

With 22 combined points from both the 2020 and 2021 world junior tournaments, Cozens ranks sixth all-time for Canada ahead of John Tavares (20) and behind Jason Allison (24).

THE CANADIAN PRESS

To sign up for the latest news, sports and entertainment headlines, click here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CanadahockeyIIHF world junior hockey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada tops pool at world junior hockey championship with dominant 4-1 win over Finland

Just Posted

A Notre Dame High School graduate laughs through a photoshoot with a family member at Bukz on June 4. The event had Sylvan Lake graduates from H.J. Cody, Notre Dame, St. Joe’s, Hunting Hills and Lindsay Thurber. Photo by Deb McNeil Photography
A Year In Review: June

Here are a few highlights from over the past year.

A beautiful sunset silhouettes a lone paddle boarder after the ice on the lake melted away. (File Photo)
A Year In Review: May

Here are a few highlights from over the past year.

The Easter Bunny was out in Sylvan Lake on April 10 to dance and wave to kids from the street. The fundraiser, put on by Copper Cloud Events, brought the Easter Bunny to visit children around Central Alberta to raise money for food banks over the holiday weekend. The dancing bunny raised almost $1,200 for the Sylvan Lake Food Bank. (File Photo)
A Year In Review: April

Here are a few highlights from over the past year.

The Library threw a royal tea party in March where young royals were treated with crafts of all sorts, including being fitted with a personalized crown. Along with crafts and games, it wouldn’t be a tea party without tea and treats, which was served with the help of a giant Tea-Rex. (File Photo)
A Year In Review: March

Here are a few highlights from over the past year.

Superhero Paige Schick plays a round of giant bowling at the library during the Superheroes vs. Villains event in January. Many different heroes and villains came out to the library for an afternoon of games, crafts and treats. (File Photo)
A Year in Review: January

Here are a few highlights from over the past year.

Respiratory therapist Sarah MacKenzie was among the first wave of health-care professionals in Central Zone to receive the COVID vaccine last week. She has been sharing her experiences with many who are curious about the vaccine. Photo from Alberta Health Services
Respiratory therapist shares her COVID vaccine experiences

Sarah MacKenzie among just over 300 central Alberta health workers to get vaccine so far

Canada’s Dylan Holloway (10) checks Czech Republic’s David Jiricek (8) during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada blanks Czech Republic 3-0 to reach world junior hockey semifinals

Goalie Devon Levi has 29 saves in shutout win

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (FILE - Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
Update: Family of 4 killed in Alberta helicopter crash

RCMP responded to emergency signal in rural county, found crashed helicopter, no survivors

A Calgary Police Service officer is seen in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police officer struck, killed during traffic stop on New Year’s Eve; suspect at large

‘Please bear with us while we work through this difficult time’

People wearing protective equipment check in at the international departures at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, December 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Liberals say testing rules for air travellers land Jan.7, urge people to prepare

Travellers who receive a negative test result must still complete the mandatory 14-day quarantine

Canada’s Thomas Harley (5) and Dylan Cozens (22) celebrate a goal during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action against Finland, in Edmonton, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada tops pool at world junior hockey championship with dominant 4-1 win over Finland

Canadians play Czech Republic in quarter-final action Saturday

Harold Sharkey, Leanne Meyers and Brad King as they shopped to gather ingredients and supplies for the Christmas dinner they prepared for the Hub. Submitted/ Harold Sharkey.
Wetaskiwin locals make Christmas dinner for 24/7 Integrated Response Hub

Full turkey dinner and sides donated to Wetaskiwin’s Integrated Response Hub this Christmas.

Freshly picked blueberries are see at Emma Lea Farms in Ladner, B.C., on Monday July 21, 2014. British Columbia is contributing funds in response to a probe into whether blueberry producers in the United States are being unfairly harmed by what some say is an influx in berry imports, including from Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. helps fund blueberry farmers against U.S. trade commission investigation

Ravi Kahlon, B.C.’s minister for jobs and economic recovery, says the province is giving Ottawa about $80,000

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews (34) trails Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber (6) during first period NHL exhibition hockey action ahead of the Stanley Cup playoffs in Toronto on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Feds give green light to NHL training camp; provinces must make call on games

Statement adds all teams must operate within provincial rules for regular-season play.

Most Read