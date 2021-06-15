Canada’s Alphonso Davies (19) goes past Haiti’s Steeven Saba (10) during the first half of a World Cup qualifying soccer match Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Bridgeview, Ill. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Canada’s Alphonso Davies (19) goes past Haiti’s Steeven Saba (10) during the first half of a World Cup qualifying soccer match Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Bridgeview, Ill. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Canada blanks Haiti, advances to final round of CONCACAF World Cup men’s soccer qualifying

Canadians last reached the final qualifying round in 1996-97

Helped by an own goal and strikes by Cyle Larin and Junior Hoilett, Canada dispatched Haiti 3-0 on the night Tuesday in Bridgeview, Ill. and 4-0 on aggregate to advance to the final round of World Cup qualifying in CONCACAF.

The Canadian men, who last reached the final qualifying round in 1996-97 in the lead-up to France ‘98, now join the heavyweights in CONCACAF, which covers North and Central America and the Caribbean. The eight-country final round includes Mexico (ranked No. 11) the U.S. (No. 20), Jamaica (No. 45), Costa Rica (No. 50) and Honduras (No. 67), who received byes as the top five teams in the region.

The 70th-ranked Canadians joined them the hard way, slogging through two rounds and six games in qualifying. They have earned themselves at least 14 more qualifying matches.

Canada came into Tuesday night’s match at SeatGeek Stadium against No. 83 Haiti needing a win or a draw to advance in the wake of Saturday’s 1-0 win in Port-au-Prince on a 14th-minute goal by Larin.

Canada came on Tuesday as the first half wore on, with a string of late chances off set pieces. But Haiti, despite missing some players who were unable to make the trip, somehow survived the pressure to go into the changing rooms scoreless at halftime with Montreal-born goalkeeper Josue Duverger standing tall.

But a 46th-minute blunder by Duverger extended Canada’s aggregate lead when the ‘keeper misplayed a routine back pass from Kevin LaFrance. Duverger missed the ball with his attempted first touch and, when he went to control it with his right foot, it bounced in off his left as Jonathan David steamed towards him.

Alphonso Davies and David once again proved to be a dangerous combination. Along with Larin, they created plenty of chances but could not finish them — until the 74th minute.

LaFrance was unable to corral a long ball from Alistair Johnston and Larin pounced, beating Ricardo Ade before slipping a shot through Duverger for his 15th goal for Canada

Hoilett made it 3-0 off the bench, knocking in his own rebound in the 89th minute after hitting the goalpost for his 11th international goal.

Milan Borjan got the shutout.

Panama and either El Salvador or St. Kitts and Nevis will join Canada in making it out of the second-round playoffs, the last three teams standing from the 29-country first round.

Earlier Tuesday, No. 78 Panama held No. 76 Curacao to a 0-0 draw for a 2-1 aggregate win. No. 69 El Salvador played No. 135 St. Kitts and Nevis in a later game, holding a 4-0 advantage from the first leg.

The eight teams in the so-called Octagonal final qualifying round will play each other home and away starting in September with the top three finishers booking their ticket to Qatar 2022. The fourth-place team will take part in an intercontinental playoff to see who joins them.

The hope is pandemic-related travel restrictions will have eased by the fall, allowing Canada to finally play a game at home.

Coach John Herdman made one change to the starting lineup from the first leg on Tuesday. Defender Doneil Henry came in for Richie Laryea with Johnston moving up to wingback. The starting 11 came into the match with a combined 240 caps.

Canada came into the match with an 8-2-2 all-time record against the Haitians.

The Haitian Football Federation said goalkeeper/captain Johny Placide, defenders Alex Christian and Martin Experience, and striker Carnejy Antoine were unable to join the team on the trip because of U.S. COVID-19 travel restrictions. Placide and Christian started in the Port-au-Prince game. Former CF Montreal midfielder Steeven Saba started for Haiti.

As in the first game, the physical Haitians took no prisoners.

Canada had an early appeal for a penalty denied when David went down in the penalty box. But Canada began to turn the screw with David, Davies and Larin making inroads onto the Haiti defence.

READ MORE: Christian Eriksen in stable condition, Euro 2020 match resumes

Haiti also had its moments, with several testing corners midway through the half.

David had a good chance in the 24th minute but the 21-year-old Duverger stopped his close-range shot from a tight angle.

Duverger, making himself big at the near post, made three straight saves in one sequence to deny David from in-close in the 33rd minute after Davies dribbled his way into the penalty box and found his teammate.

Canada had chances off a pair of corners late in the half. But headers by Steven Vitoria and Henry hit a defender and flashed wide, respectively.

Defender Carlens Arcus, positioned on the goal line, cleared another Vitoria header off a corner in the 44th minute with Duverger beaten.

Canada had 61 per cent of possession in the first half, outshooting Haiti 8-2 (4-1 in shots on target) with a 7-3 edge in corners.

Duverger regained his composure after the own goal, stopping David in the 54th minute. Soon after, Henry went down from a late challenge by Bryan Alceus, who escaped punishment despite already being on a yellow card. Henry, part of Canada’s back three, played most of the game on a yellow card after being cautioned in the eighth minute for a tackle.

Haiti substitute Derrick Etienne Jr. missed a glorious chance in the 60th, firing a shot after a cross eluded the Canadian defence. Another David shot was cleared off the line by a defender in the 67th minute.

The Canadians had already dispatched Suriname (No. 136), Bermuda (No. 168), the Cayman Islands (No. 194) and Aruba (No. 205) in World Cup qualifying outscoring the five teams 27-1.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CanadasoccerWorld Cup

Previous story
CFL approves 14-game 2021 season beginning Aug. 5

Just Posted

(Advocate file photo)
Red Deer down to 102 active COVID-19 cases

Central zone has 332 cases with 26 in hospital and five in ICU

Photo Courtesy of the Town of Sylvan Lake
Multiple edible parks found throughout Sylvan Lake

Apple trees, berry bushes and more have been planted in various parks around town

Curtis Labelle. (Photo Submitted)
More exciting music to come from Sylvan Lake’s Curtis Labelle

Curtis Labelle has been called Canadian Elton John or Billy Joel by fans

The Government of Alberta identified 115 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 3,089. (Black Press file photo)
Red Deer COVID cases continue to fall

114 cases in Red Deer, down one from Saturday

Maskwacis Pride crosswalk (Left to right): Montana First Nation Councillor Reggie Rabbit, Samson Cree Nation Councillor Louise Omeasoo, Samson Cree Nation Councillor Katherine Swampy, Samson Cree Nation Councillor Shannon Buffalo, Samson Cree Nation Chief Vern Saddleback.
Pride in Maskwacis

The 4th inaugural Maskwacis Pride crosswalk painting took place on Saturday June 12th, 2021

People watch a car burn during a riot following game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup final in downtown Vancouver, B.C., in this June 15, 2011 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Howe
10 years ago: Where were you during the 2011 Vancouver Stanley Cup Riots?

Smashed-in storefronts, looting, garbage can fires and overturned cars some of the damage remembered today

(Black Press Media file)
Dirty money: Canadian currency the most germ-filled in the world, survey suggests

Canadian plastic currency was found to contain 209 bacterial cultures

A worker, at left, tends to a customer at a cosmetics shop amid the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Half of cosmetics sold in Canada, U.S. contain toxic chemicals: study

Researchers found that 56% of foundations and eye products contain high levels of fluorine

Annamie Paul, leader of the Green Party of Canada, speaks at a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on June 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Green Leader Annamie Paul facing no-confidence motion from party brass

move follows months of internal strife and the defection of MP Jenica Atwin to the Liberals

Tulips bloom in front of the Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa, Thursday, May 10, 2018. Day two of a full week of scheduled hearings will be heard in Federal Court today on a case involving Indigenous children unnecessarily taken into foster care by what all parties call Canada’s “broken child welfare system.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
AFN slams Ottawa for ‘heartless’ legal challenge of First Nations child compensation

2019 decision awarded $40,000 to each Indigenous child removed before 2006

A health-care worker holds up a sign signalling she needs more COVID-19 vaccines at the ‘hockey hub’ mass vaccination facility at the CAA Centre during the COVID-19 pandemic in Brampton, Ont., on Friday, June 4, 2021. This NHL-sized hockey rink is one of CanadaÕs largest vaccination centres. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
‘Vaxxed to the max’: Feds launch Ask an Expert campaign to encourage COVID shots

Survey shows that confidence in vaccines has risen this spring

Children’s shoes and flowers are shown after being placed outside the Ontario legislature in Toronto on Monday, May 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Ontario commits $10 million to investigate burial sites at residential schools

Truth and Reconciliation Commission identified 12 locations of unmarked burial sites in Ontario

Two hundred and fifteen lights are placed on the lawn outside the Residential School in Kamloops, B.C., Saturday, June, 13, 2021. The remains of 215 children were discovered buried near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School earlier this month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Days after Kamloops remains discovery, Tk’emlups families gather to unite, move ahead

‘We have to work together because this is going to be setting a precedent for the rest of the country’

In this Saturday, May 29, 2021, file photo, people crowd the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif. California, the first state in America to put in place a coronavirus lockdown, is now turning a page on the pandemic. Most of California’s coronavirus restrictions will disappear Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
With COVID tamed, it’s a ‘grand reopening’ in California

No more state rules on social distancing, no more limits on capacity, no more mandatory masks

Most Read