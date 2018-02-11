(Gregory Kolz/Team Canada)

Canada brings home first gold in figure skating team event in PyeongChang

Patrick Chan and Gabrielle Daleman guarantee first place

Canada is wrapping up Day 3 of the Olympics atop the podium as the figure skating team event guarantees Canada its fifth gold medal of the 2018 Winter Games.

Although ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir had yet to skate, Daleman’s performance guaranteed Canada the top spot.

Daleman’s 137.14-point performance added eight points to Canada’s cumulative score, bringing it up to 63 and clinching gold because neither Russia or the U.S. could catch the Canadians once Virtue and Moir stepped on the ice.

Although the Canadian ice dancers could have taken it easy with gold a sure thing, Virtue and Moir put in a beautiful performance, taking the top spot in the free dance with 118.10 points. That brought the Canadians final score up to 73, well ahead of the competition.

Canada’s gold medal was set up by three-time world champion Patrick Chan earlier in the day. He placed first with a score of 179.75 in the men’s free program, keeping the veteran Canadian team in first place and setting the stage for Daleman.

Previous story
Canadian foursome qualifies for Olympic pursuit

Just Posted

Recent RCMP arrests include seizures of fentanyl and carfentanil

Red Deer RCMP make several arrests

The Woodland’s love has been an adventure of a lifetime

Red Deer couple tells their story in time for Valentine’s Day

Time is Muscle event running in support of local cardiac treatment

Event aimed at raising awareness for cardiac catheterization lab in Red Deer

Red Deer College theatre students stage Major Barbara

The production runs through to Feb. 10th and Feb. 13th to 17th at the Arts Centre

Chinese New Year celebrations set for Feb. 17th at Festival Hall

Event is hosted by the Red Deer District Chinese Community Association

SLIDESHOW: XOX Valentine a hit

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library held the annual ladies-only evnet Feb. 2

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Canada brings home first gold in figure skating team event in PyeongChang

Patrick Chan and Gabrielle Daleman guarantee first place

WATCH: Minor injuries in train vs car collision south of Ponoka

Vehicle occupants sustained minor-to-no injuries in a train vs car collision

Ponoka man injured in skidoo accident

Emergency crews were able to locate the patient in a field north of Ponoka

Former Canucks player ‘Tiger’ Williams accused of sexual assault

Alleged victim reported the incidents while Williams was taking part in a morale trip to Latvia

36 per cent of Canadians surveyed lied about financial matter to partner: poll

Survey found participants aged 18 to 34 were more likely to be victims of financial infidelity — at 47 per cent

BALONEY METER: Is advocating against abortion out of line with the charter?

Justin Trudeau has been firm in defending his government’s new policy on summer-jobs grants

Morris and Lawes open with mixed results in doubles curling at Olympics

Pyeongchang Winter Olympics officially open Friday but Canadians were in competition mode Thursday

Most Read

  • Canada brings home first gold in figure skating team event in PyeongChang

    Patrick Chan and Gabrielle Daleman guarantee first place