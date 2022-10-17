Canada falls to Finland, defeats Denmark in two-game day at mixed curling worlds

Canada’s Jean-Michel Menard fell to undefeated Finland 5-3 before rebounding with a resounding 8-1 win over Denmark on Sunday at the world mixed curling championship.

The Canadians (2-1) exchanged singles with Finland (3-0) until the fifth end, when Finland started to open things up. The Finnish side took a 5-2 lead after the sixth and Canada could only muster one more point.

Against Denmark (1-1), Menard’s rink scored seven consecutive points in the first four ends. After Denmark picked up a point in the fifth, Canada added one more single in the following end before the opposing side conceded the game.

Canada currently sits as the interim third-place team in Group A with Finland and South Korea (3-0) both sitting atop the standings.

Menard’s side, which includes third Marie-France Larouche, second Ian Belleau and lead Annie Lemay with Eric Sylvain serving as coach, next plays South Korea on Monday.