Canada Games Torch Relay to make its way through Sylvan Lake

An overview of the five kilometre torch relay route through Sylvan Lake. Nine torchbearers will carry the Roly McLenahan Torch from the NexSource Centre and back on Feb. 5. Photo submitted.

The five kilometre trip around town will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 5 at the NexSource Centre

The 2019 Canada Games Torch Relay will be making its way through the streets of Sylvan Lake on Feb. 5.

The relay will begin at the NexSource Centre at 3:30 p.m. and will make a five kilometre trip in the hands of the torchbearers ending back at the NexSource Centre.

Mayor Sean McIntyre, MLA Devin Dreeshen and Red Deer County councillor Christine Moore will be among the nine to carry the Roly McLenahan Torch through town.

“I’ve been running here throughout December and January just trying to make sure I’ve got what it takes to do my leg of the journey on Feb. 5,” said Mayor Sean McIntyre in a phone interview.

Stanley Cup winner Colin Fraser, three time Olympian Melissa Hollingsworth and freestyle skier Tegan Readman will also take a leg of the relay, as well as local radio host Vinnie Taylor, local volunteer Carlen Chorney and country music star Gord Bamford.

Each of the nine torchbearers will walk a 160 to 500 meter long leg of the relay carrying the torch.

Following the relay there will be a celebration event at the NexSource Centre at 4 p.m.

The event will be kicked off with a short speaking program from the dignitaries then there will be activities, giveaways and an appearance by the Games mascot.

“I think that it’s very exciting to have the Canada Winter Games in Central Alberta and I hope that it’s something that Sylvan Lakers and everybody in the region can go and enjoy and take in,” said McIntyre.

“These are some of the top athletes in Canada, there’s athletes from right here in the region, and we want to cheer them on and wish them the best in their accomplishments, in their competition, and just celebrate what it is to come together and be Canadian,” McIntyre added.

McIntyre explained Sylvan Lake helped Red Deer campaign for the Games and it is exciting to see it all come together.

“I hope Sylvan Lakers come out and join in the celebrations here for the torch relay coming through on Feb. 5,” said McIntyre.

This is the first time in Canada Games history the torch relay is traveling across the nation.

The relay started in Ottawa on at the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill on Oct. 4, 2018 and will visit almost 50 communities before arriving in Red Deer for the opening ceremonies of the 2019 Games on Feb 15.

The Canada Winter Games run Feb. 15 to March 3 in Red Deer.

Follow Kaylyn Whibbs on Twitter

@kaylynwhibbs

kaylyn.whibbs@sylvanlakenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter