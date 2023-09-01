<div>Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 23 points but Canada suffered its first loss, 69-65 to Brazil in second-round action at the FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup Friday. Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots over Brazil guard Vitor Benite (8) and Brazil forward Lucas Dias (99)during the Basketball second round match between Brazil and Canada at the Indonesia Arena stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Dita Alangkara</div>

Canada suffers first loss of FIBA World Cup with 69-65 defeat to Brazil

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 23 points but Canada suffered its first defeat at the FIBA Basketball World Cup, losing 69-65 to Brazil in second-round action Friday.

Lu Dort added 17 points for Canada.

Brazil was led by Bruno Caboclo’s 19 points.

Canada’s loss, in addition to Latvia’s 74-69 win over defending champion and top-ranked Spain earlier in the day creates a logjam in Group L.

Each team holds a 3-1 record heading into the final day of group stage games.

The 15th-ranked Canadians now face a must-win game against Spain on Sunday in order to advance to the quarterfinals.

