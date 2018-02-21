Brady Leman of Canada celebrates his gold medal win in the men’s ski cross final at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Canada wins gold in men’s ski cross

Leman earns redemption with ski cross gold; Homan out early

Canada’s Brady Leman has earned his Olympic redemption.

Leman, from Calgary, won gold in the men’s skicross at the Pyeongchang Games on Wednesday, making up for a disappointing fourth-place finish at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Toronto’s Kevin Drury was last in the four-man big final after crashing with Sergey Ridzik, an Olympic Athlete from Russia. Ridzik recovered enough to finish behind Leman and Switzerland’s Marc Bischofberger.

Drury was seemingly O.K. after the crash, shouting encouragement to Leman before the podium ceremony.

David Duncan of London, Ont., was fourth in the small final, putting him eighth overall.

Montreal’s Chris Del Bosco crashed in an earlier heat and was taken to hospital where he was conscious and stable. A spokesperson for Freestyle Canada told The Canadian Press that Del Bosco has a suspected pelvic injury.

Related: Canadians capture bronze in women’s bobsled event

Related: Canada advances to men’s hockey semis

Canadian curler Rachel Homan is leaving the Olympics earlier than she’d hoped. Her rink’s fifth loss of the women’s round robin eliminated them from medal contention, the first time Canada has ever missed out on a medal in either men’s or women’s curling since the sports made its return to the Winter Olympics in 1998.

Homan’s team fell 6-5 to Britain’s Eve Muirhead in the morning draw. The Canadians needed to win it and their round-robin finale against Olympic Athletes from Russia to avoid elimination.

“I’m a little bit disappointed,” Homan said. “We wanted to try and qualify and make playoffs for Canada, but we gave it all we had. We never gave up. It’s the way it goes sometimes. It’s sport.”

The top four teams in the round robin advance to the semifinals.

South Korea’s EunJung Kim (7-1) and Sweden’s Anna Hasselborg (6-2) were already playoff-bound prior to the final draw. Japan’s Satsuki Fujisawa was 5-3 ahead of Muirhead at 5-4.

Canada’s Kevin Koe was 5-3 with one game remaining in the men’s round robin against Denmark.

Snowboarders Mark McMorris and Max Parrot could earn more medals after qualifying for the men’s big air final.

McMorris, from Regina, was third in the second heat, scoring a 95.75 on his second run to qualify for Saturday’s final.

Parrot, from Bromont, Que., was the top qualifier in the first heat with a 92.50 run. Sebastien Toutant of L’Assomption, Que., also advanced with his 91.00-point performance.

McMorris is less than a year removed from a catastrophic backcountry snowboarding accident. He has already earned a bronze in men’s slopestyle at these Games behind Parrot, who took silver.

The top six performers from each 18-man heat advanced.

In figure skating, Kaetlyn Osmond of Marystown, N.L., was in third place following the women’s short program. Osmond scored 78.87 points, 4.05 behind leader Alina Zagitova.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadians capture bronze in women’s bobsled event

Just Posted

Central Alberta Film Festival returns for second year

CAFF doubles the number of films and expands to two locations in Red Deer

Lion’s Club fundraising through Las Vegas themed ‘flight night’

The annual fundraiser is to send locals to Camp HeHoHa

Annual Polar Dip raises more than $16,000 for local charities

Hundreds watched as 38 jumpers braved the icey waters of Sylvan Lake

Former opioid user tells his story

Innisfail’s Keira Vander Vliet gives his take on the opioid crisis

Red Deer orthodontics team heads to Ethiopia to provide dental care

The duo raised $10,000 for the trip

SLIDESHOW: Fun and games had at Winterfest

Many came out for the annual winter festival on Sylvan Lake, Feb. 17

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Trudeau reiterates denial of Sikh separatists in cabinet, condemns extremism

“We will always stand against violent extremism, but we understand that diversity of views is one of the great strengths of Canada.”

Canada wins gold in men’s ski cross

Leman earns redemption with ski cross gold; Homan out early

Trump says more must be done to protect children

In a tweet Tuesday night, Trump indicated he wants to strengthen the background check system, but offered no specifics.

Evangelist Billy Graham has died at 99

Graham died Wednesday morning at his home in Montreat, North Carolina.

Canadians capture bronze in women’s bobsled event

Canadians Humphries, George take bronze in women’s bobsled event at Olympics

Widow of avalanche victim sues Golden lodge operator

A woman from Alberta is suing guides, their mountain guide association and the lodge operator for negligence

Patrick Brown’s Tory leadership bid fate looms

Brown’s bid to for Tory leadership to be decided on Wednesday

Most Read