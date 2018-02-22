Women’s 1,000-metre short-track speedskating silver medalist Kim Boutin waves from the podium during victory ceremonies at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics Thursday, February 22, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Canada’s Boutin wins silver in women’s 1,000 short track

Women’s 1,000-metre short-track speedskater Kim Boutin wins silver the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics Thursday

Canada’s Kim Boutin has won the silver medal in the women’s 1,000-metre short-track speedskating race at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

It’s Boutin’s third medal at the 2018 Games. She also claimed bronze in the women’s 500 and 1,500.

Boutin, from Sherbrooke, Que., raced to a medal in a time of in one minute 29.956 second an impressive five-skater field that included world record holder Shim Sukhee of South Korea.

Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands won gold, while Arianna Fontana of Italy took bronze.

Marianne St-Gelais of Saint-Felicien, Que., was eliminated in the quarterfinals, ending her bid to pick up an Olympic medal for a third straight Games.

Valerie Maltais of Saguenay, Que., was eliminated in the semifinals.

Related: Team USA beats Canada 3-2 on the shootout to take home Olympic gold

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada wins gold in men’s ski cross
Next story
Arashi-do team places well at championships

Just Posted

Arashi-do team places well at championships

Stephanie Schmale won gold in women’s white belt in the under 140 pound division

Photo: Birthday bags donated to food bank

Sparks, Brownies, Guides and Pathfinders band together to make 30 bags of birthday goodies

Edmonton man charged after threatening Prime Minister online

The man is being charged under the Criminal Code

Open Call for musicians to play Red Deer’s Ross Street Patio concert series

Deadline for submissions is March 21st

Central Alberta Film Festival returns for second year

CAFF doubles the number of films and expands to two locations in Red Deer

SLIDESHOW: Fun and games had at Winterfest

Many came out for the annual winter festival on Sylvan Lake, Feb. 17

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Canadian support split on Trans Mountain pipeline debate: Poll

Angus Reid poll surveying Canadians on pipeline stance finds no clear winner

Student protest outside White House a snapshot of American gun debate

Demonstrators take part in a student protest for gun control legislation in front of the White House

Feds can’t do much to fight fake news in Canada

Federal government can’t do much to fight fake news: Canadian Heritage documents

Canada’s Boutin wins silver in women’s 1,000 short track

Women’s 1,000-metre short-track speedskater Kim Boutin wins silver the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics Thursday

Alberta takes out full-page ads in B.C. over strained relationship

It’s the latest move between the two provinces over progress on Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Toddler swept away in Ontario floods

Toddler missing as flooding forces thousands from their homes in Ontario

Greyhound cleared to end routes in northern B.C., Vancouver Island

Company says nine routes have dropped 30% in ridership in last five years

Most Read

  • Arashi-do team places well at championships

    Stephanie Schmale won gold in women’s white belt in the under 140 pound division

  • Canada’s Boutin wins silver in women’s 1,000 short track

    Women’s 1,000-metre short-track speedskater Kim Boutin wins silver the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics Thursday