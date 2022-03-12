Canadian Cross-Country Ski Team member Brian McKeever skis up a hill during early season training in Canmore, Alta., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. McKeever of Canmore, Alta., along with guide Graham Nishikawa, won gold in the men’s para cross-country middle distance vision impaired race at the 2022 Winter Paralympics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canadian Cross-Country Ski Team member Brian McKeever skis up a hill during early season training in Canmore, Alta., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. McKeever of Canmore, Alta., along with guide Graham Nishikawa, won gold in the men’s para cross-country middle distance vision impaired race at the 2022 Winter Paralympics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canada’s Brian McKeever wins historic 16th Paralympic gold medal

The 42-year-old has won 20 Paralympic medals over the course of his career

Brian McKeever of Canmore, Alta., along with guide Graham Nishikawa, has won gold in the men’s para cross-country middle distance vision impaired race at the 2022 Winter Paralympics.

The victory was McKeever’s 16th gold medal and tied him with Gerd Schoenfelder of Germany for the most titles by a male winter Paralympian.

McKeever beat out Sweden’s Zebastian Modin and Ukraine’s Dmytro Suiarko in a time of 33 minutes 6.6 seconds to win his historic gold.

The 42-year-old has won 20 Paralympic medals over the course of his career.

– The Canadian Press

paralympian

Previous story
Canada adds four medals at Beijing Paralympics, guaranteed another in hockey

Just Posted

Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll has risen to 4,003, the provincial government announced Friday. (Black Press file photo)
Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll climbs above 4,000

File photo
Sylvan Lake and area RCMP execute search warrant in town

Over the last week, 33 per cent of new non-ICU admissions were incidental cases, Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health said Thursday. (File photo by Government of Alberta)
Six new COVID-19 deaths reported in Alberta

Jason Kenney in Edmonton on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. The Alberta premier is telling municipal leaders that while the province is once again flush with oil cash, now is not the time to put spending into overdrive.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta premier tells municipalities no time to super-spend despite soaring oil cash